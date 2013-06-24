By Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly
| MOSCOW, June 24
MOSCOW, June 24 All eyes were on seat 17A as a
planeload of journalists strapped themselves in for an Aeroflot
flight from Moscow to Cuba with former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
Their first disappointment was that Snowden didn't show up.
The second was that it was a booze-free flight - all 11 hours
and 35 minutes of it.
Moscow-based journalists had scrambled to buy seats, at
around $2,000 for a return flight, in the hope of getting a few
words from Snowden - or even a first sighting of him since he
left Hong Kong on Sunday.
But the cat-and-mouse game continued, with the United
States' most wanted man, charged with espionage for exposing the
government's secret electronic surveillance programmes,
outwitting his pursuers yet again as he tried to evade
prosecution.
Although airport sources had said Snowden was booked into
seat 17A, someone else was sitting there as the plane took off.
"He's not on board," said a flight attendant. A source at
Aeroflot said the same thing.
Journalists sent pictures of the empty seat from mobile
phones.
A Twitter feed, @Snowdensseat, was soon set up in the name
of seat 17A with messages such as: "Getting a lot of angry looks
from journalists around me. Deadlines probably looming. Also, no
booze served."
Had Snowden ever intended to take the flight? Or had he
changed his mind at the last minute to shake the world's media
off his tail? No one was quite sure.
An email was soon doing the rounds suggesting Snowden could
yet show up on the plane. It contained a link suggesting the
Airbus A330-200 may have a crew rest area below the flight deck
where he could hide.
Snowden has managed to stay out of view since several
sources reported his arrival at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
from Hong Kong on Sunday.
It was not until about four hours after the plane's
departure that Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks
anti-secrecy group that is assisting Snowden, confirmed that
Russia was a stop on his way to Ecuador.
Kremlin officials said they knew of no contact between
Snowden and the Russian authorities. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said he had no details of Snowden's travel plans.
Reports that he may not have left the transit terminal in
more than 24 hours have prompted comparisons with "The
Terminal", a film in which U.S. actor Tom Hanks plays a
character who gets stuck at a New York airport when he is denied
entry to the United States but cannot return home because of a
revolution.
Snowden will wish for a better fate: Hanks's character has
to wait several months to be freed from his ordeal.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)