By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 A Tunisian man accused of ties
to an unsuccessful plot to derail a Canada-U.S. passenger train
on Tuesday accepted a plea offer in federal court that includes
no terrorism charges.
As part of the agreement, Ahmed Abassi pleaded guilty in New
York to lying to immigration authorities about his occupation
upon entering the United States last year.
The agreement with the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara appeared to mark a significant shift from its
earlier portrayal of Abassi as a radical seeking to "commit acts
of terror and develop a network of terrorists here," as Bharara
said in a statement last year announcing Abassi's indictment.
Abassi pleaded guilty to making false statements to
immigration agents and falsely filling out a green card
application, without any reference to terrorism. The counts
carry a maximum combined sentence of six years, though federal
sentencing guidelines would likely suggest a term of up to six
months.
Abassi has already served more than a year in prison while
awaiting trial. U.S. District Court Judge Miriam Cedarbaum, who
can impose any sentence up to the maximum, scheduled sentencing
for July.
Prosecutors could seek a terrorism enhancement under the
sentencing guidelines, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael
Ferrara previously indicated they do not plan to do so.
The charges against Abassi were unsealed in May 2013. At the
time, prosecutors said Abassi discussed various plots with
Chiheb Esseghaier, another Tunisian arrested in Canada.
U.S. officials have said that Esseghaier had a plan that
involved blowing up a trestle on Canada's side of the border as
the Maple Leaf, Amtrak's daily connection between Toronto and
New York City, passed over it.
An undercover law enforcement agent recorded them talking
about using contaminants in the air or water to kill up to
100,000 people, according to prosecutors.
But Abassi's court-appointed defense lawyer, Sabrina Shroff,
argued that Abassi was entrapped by the agent, who she said
promised to help Abassi secure a visa to return to Canada where
he had been studying.
At Tuesday's hearing, Abassi said he and his wife traveled
to Tunisia to get married, but that he was barred from returning
to Canada because authorities there said his student visa had
been issued in error. His wife returned to Canada in the
meantime.
After unsuccessfully trying to obtain a visa, Abassi said an
acquaintance, Tamer, called him and suggested he travel to the
United States first and apply for a Canadian visa.
Tamer, an undercover FBI agent, called Abassi, his parents
and his wife repeatedly to convince them that Abassi should go
to the United States, Abassi said. When he arrived, Abassi told
immigration agents at a New York airport that he worked in real
estate and then repeated the lie on his green card application,
which he said he filled out with Tamer's help.
"My entire purpose was to return to Canada and reunite with
my wife," he told Cedarbaum.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by G Crosse)