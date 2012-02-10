* Abdulmutallab met Awlaki in Yemen before bomb attempt
* Bomb, hidden in his underwear, failed to fully detonate
* Prosecutors urge maximum sentence of life in prison
By Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Al Qaeda leader Anwar
al-Awlaki personally directed and approved the attempted bombing
of a U.S. airliner which a Nigerian man tried to carry out on
Christmas Day in 2009, according to new details released by
federal prosecutors on Friday.
Awlaki, who was a leader of the militant group's affiliate
in Yemen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), before he
was killed in a drone strike last year, directed Umar Farouk
Abdulmutallab to conduct a strike aboard an American airliner
over U.S. soil.
"Awlaki's last instructions to him were to wait until the
airplane was over the United States and then to take the plane
down," according to court papers. Awlaki left it up to
Abdulmutallab to pick the flight and date, the papers said.
Awlaki also told him to avoid suspicion by not flying
directly from Yemen to Europe. Instead, Abdulmutallab flew from
Yemen to Ethiopia to Ghana and Nigeria before boarding a flight
to Amsterdam and eventually Detroit.
Abdulmutallab, 25, is due to be sentenced Thursday in
Detroit and faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to
charges he tried to down a Northwest Airlines jumbo jet
with 289 people aboard.
The bomb, hidden in his underwear, failed to fully detonate
and he was quickly subdued by passengers and crew. The incident
led U.S. officials to quickly bolster airport security,
deploying full-body scanners to try to detect hidden explosives.
While hospitalized because of burns to his groin area from
trying to ignite the explosives, Abdulmutallab told a nurse he
had no history of trying to harm anyone. When she disputed that
assertion by noting his bombing attempt, he replied: "That was
martyrdom," according to the court papers.
In October, Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty days after his
trial began, saying he had wanted to avenge the killing of
innocent Muslims by the United States. A lawyer for the Nigerian
was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
In a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court in
Detroit, prosecutors urged a judge to sentence Abdulmutallab to
the maximum of life in a U.S. prison.
HAD FOLLOWED AWLAKI ONLINE
In that filing, prosecutors for the first time revealed new
details of the plot, including Abdulmutallab's close connections
to the al Qaeda leader, who has been linked to other plots
against the United States.
Abdulmutallab went to Yemen in August 2009 after following
Awlaki's online teachings for years and sought him out in
mosques. He made contact and was taken to Awlaki's home in the
desert, where he agreed to carry out an attack, according to the
court papers.
He was then sent to receive training from an al Qaeda
bombmaker, Ibrahim Al Asiri, in an AQAP camp where they
discussed the mission. Asiri delivered the underwear bomb to
Abdulmutallab and trained him on how to detonate it.
Awlaki helped Abdulmutallab write a martyrdom statement and
arranged for a "professional film crew" to film the five-minute
message, prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.
"Although Awlaki gave defendant operational flexibility,
Awlaki instructed defendant that the only requirements were that
the attack be on a U.S. airliner, and that the attack take place
over U.S. soil," the court papers said.
Prosecutors also asked permission to show at the sentencing
a video the FBI created which simulated the bomb Abdulmutallab
tried to detonate. The video included demonstrations of
detonations of 200 grams of the explosive pentaerythritol
tetranitrate, the bomb's capacity, and of the 76 grams recovered
from the bomb.
Awlaki, who was identified by U.S. intelligence as "chief of
external operations" for al Qaeda's Yemen branch and a Web-savvy
propagandist for the Islamist cause, was killed in an attack by
missiles fired from multiple CIA drones in a remote Yemeni town,
U.S. officials have said previously.
The U.S.-born cleric left for Yemen after the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks. Also killed in the strike was Samir Khan, another
American who turned to militancy and served as editor of
"Inspire," a propaganda and recruitment publication for AQAP.
Prosecutors also filed a report by a criminology expert who
reviewed the FBI's debriefing reports about Abdulmutallab, which
said he wanted to conduct "jihad" directed by Awlaki, and said
he would likely try again if given the opportunity.
