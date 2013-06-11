NEW YORK, June 11 The American Civil Liberties
Union said it sued top U.S. government officials on Tuesday to
challenge the constitutionality of the National Security
Agency's telephone surveillance program, saying it violates
rights to free speech and privacy.
The suit by the ACLU in U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York names James Clapper, the director of
national intelligence, and the leaders of the NSA, the Defense
Department, the Justice Department and the FBI.
The suit challenges a program that "vacuums up information
about every phone call placed within, from, or to the United
States," arguing that it violates First Amendment rights of free
speech and the right of privacy protected by the Fourth
Amendment (of the Constitution).
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chris Wilson and Sandra
Maler)