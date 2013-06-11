(Adds comments from lawyers)
By Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK, June 11 The American Civil Liberties
Union sued senior U.S. government officials on Tuesday to strike
down the National Security Agency's broad telephone
surveillance, a challenge that may have improved chances of
succeeding as a result of recent leaks about the program.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York claims the U.S. government's collection of
vast communications records violates rights to free speech and
privacy as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
The suit was filed amid a furor over leaks by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden, who disclosed a massive government
program to collect and store phone and Internet records from
major telecommunications companies.
Legal experts said the leaks could help the ACLU to succeed
where a previous suit involving Amnesty International failed.
After news stories from Snowden's leaks appeared in the
Guardian of Britain and the Washington Post, U.S. National
Intelligence Director James Clapper declassified some details of
the program, acknowledging it existed.
In Amnesty's challenge to the surveillance program, the U.S.
Supreme Court in February ruled 5-4 in favor of the government
in part because it said the plaintiffs could not prove their
phones had been tapped.
"Because the government has told us all that it is
collecting the metadata, then that (Supreme Court reasoning)
goes away," said Neil Richards, a professor at Washington
University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.
John Mahoney, a partner at the Washington law firm Tully
Rickney, agreed that Clapper's acknowledgement of the program
last week had opened the door to a legal challenge.
"This suit has got legs because I do think this
(surveillance) program might be overbroad constitutionally,"
Mahoney said. "I'm all for national security and I do national
security law for a living, but to just broadly capture every
phone call and every Internet message by every citizen of the
United State seems a bit much."
The U.S. Justice Department declined to immediately comment
on the suit, saying it needed time to review it and respond.
BALANCE BETWEEN PRIVACY AND SECURITY
President Barack Obama has defended the sweeping government
surveillance of Americans' phone and Internet activity, calling
it a "modest encroachment" on privacy that was necessary to
defend the United States from attack.
However, Obama also said he welcomed public debate on the
balance between privacy and security.
"The president has said he welcomes a public debate. It
would be odd to say that and then expect a state secret
privilege," said Jameel Jaffer, one of the ACLU lawyers on the
suit.
The rights group asked the court to immediately halt the
NSA's vast tracking program of telephone calls, declare the
program illegal, and order the government to purge all databases
of the call records.
The government "vacuums up information about every phone
call placed within, from, or to the United States," the ACLU
said, arguing that it violates the First Amendment rights of
free speech and the right of privacy protected by the Fourth
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The suit cited the government's acknowledgement that the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court required Verizon
Business Network Services to turn over metadata about the calls
made by each of its subscribers over a three-month period as a
continuation of a program that members of Congress said has been
in place for seven years.
As a Verizon subscriber, the ACLU named itself as a
plaintiff, saying the government's secret monitoring program was
"likely to have a chilling effect on whistleblowers and others
who would otherwise contact plaintiffs for legal assistance."
The ACLU, the New York Civil Liberties Union and both of
their foundations were named as plaintiffs.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Christopher Wilson)