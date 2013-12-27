BRIEF-MM2 Asia appoints Chang Long Jong as CEO
* Appointment of Chang Long Jong as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 27 A U.S. judge has concluded that the National Security Agency's sweeping collection of telephone data is lawful, rejecting a challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union to the program.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Friday said there was no evidence that the government had used any of the so-called "bulk telephony metadata" it had collected for any reason other than to investigate and disrupt terrorist attacks.
While saying the program "vacuums up information about virtually every telephone call to, from, or within the United States," Pauley said its legality under the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution "is ultimately a question of reasonableness."
The judge denied the ACLU's motion for a preliminary injunction and granted a government motion to dismiss the case. Neither the ACLU nor the U.S. Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Appointment of Chang Long Jong as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households that currently have service, a source briefed on the matter said. The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild" requirement. As a condition of approval for its acquisition of two cable companies, Charter
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 3 At least nine people were killed and 20 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St.Petersburg metro system on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.