By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The latest warning to
airlines about shoe-bomb threats is a product of heightened U.S.
concern about al-Qaeda's Yemen-based affiliate, whose leaders
include a technically-savvy bombmaker, U.S. security sources
said on Thursday.
U.S. Homeland Security authorities on Wednesday issued a new
warning about shoe bombs to airlines which fly from overseas to
the United States out of concern that Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, a
Saudi believed to have been behind failed plots to attack
airliners with explosives hidden in shoes or clothing, may have
come up with new bomb design innovations to evade airport
security measures, the sources said.
The sources said the warnings were sent to airlines flying
to the U.S. from around thirty airports in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
Among European airports where airlines were requested to
take extra security precautions about possible shoe bombs are
Amsterdam's Schiphol, London's Heathrow and Gatwick, and the
airport in Manchester, England, the sources said.
The warning is not related to the Winter Olympics in Sochi,
Russia. It applies to airlines operating flights from specific
foreign airports to U.S. airports, rather than domestic U.S.
flights or flights outbound from the U.S. to foreign
destinations, security sources said.
The security warning, sent to both U.S. and foreign carriers
flying such routes, includes instructions for the types of
enhanced security checks that should be undertaken, including
detailed recommendations regarding how to search female
passengers, the sources said.
The sources attributed the latest warning to recent
intelligence that points to possible increased threats posed by
devices produced by al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, a
Yemen-based affiliate of al-Qaeda's central organization whose
leading members include both Yemeni and Saudi militants.
Alleged bomb-maker Asiri has been described by security
officials as one of the most dangerous and innovative explosives
experts ever to join the al-Qaeda network.
Believed to be in his early 30s, Asiri became a high
priority for Western spy agencies following his alleged role in
planning airliner-related attacks on the United States in 2009
and 2010.
One such plot was a failed bombing of an airliner over
Detroit on Christmas Day in 2009 by a Nigerian militant who had
an explosive charge built into his underpants. Asiri reportedly
was wounded in a U.S. drone attack last year.
The security sources said the latest warning did not mean
that the United States had intelligence indicating a specific
shoe bomb plot was in progress.
It is consistent with concerns security agencies have about
militants trying to smuggle explosives onto airplanes in shoes,
cosmetics or liquids. Earlier this month, U.S. authorities
advised airlines flying to Russia for the Sochi Winter Olympics
to watch out for toothpaste tubes that could hold bomb-making
ingredients and could be smuggled through airport security
checkpoints.
(Additional reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Alistair
Bell and Chris Reese)