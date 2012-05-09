May 9 Authorities were investigating on Wednesday how gun parts and bullets ended up stashed inside a 4-year-old boy's Mickey Mouse doll and stuffed animals he was carrying aboard a plane in Rhode Island.

No arrests have been made after the discovery at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on Monday, but the probe is continuing, said airport spokesperson Patti Goldstein.

A standard security screening of the boy and his father on their way to a flight to Detroit revealed the dissembled weapon and ammunition inside toys in the child's carry-on bag.

The father, whose name was not released, told authorities he didn't know the weapons parts were in his son's bag. They were allowed to fly after the items were confiscated.

"It appears to be the result of a domestic dispute," Airport Police Chief Leo Messier said in a statement.

"It was jointly investigated by the RI Airport Police, FBI and the RI State Police and it was determined that there was no threat at any time to air safety." (Editing by Barbara Goldberg)