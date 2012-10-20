By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 Dozens of screening officers
and supervisors at Newark Liberty International Airport, one of
three main airports serving New York City, face dismissal or
suspension for failing to search baggage properly, the
Transportation Security Administration said on Friday.
The TSA, in the largest personnel action it has taken at an
airport, said it planned to fire 25 workers and suspend another
19 for up to two weeks without pay as a result of an
investigation into screening practices at Newark.
Eight other employees were fired as part of the same
investigation in June.
TSA spokesman David Castelveter could not give details of
any security lapses but said that roughly 250 bags affected last
November and December were deemed safe by other parts of the
screening system, and passenger safety was not threatened.
"TSA holds all of its employees to the highest professional
and ethical standards and has a zero tolerance for misconduct in
the workplace," it said in a statement, adding the dismissals
and suspensions were necessary to ensure public safety.
The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest
federal employee union, said it would help the workers fight the
dismissals and suspensions, arguing that any lapses in the
screening procedure should be considered a training issue.
It said bags that were not opened had already been screened
and cleared by X-ray machines.
"They're terminating people over what is basically a
technicality where the public was never in any danger," union
spokesman Peter Winch said.
The TSA has about 1,400 employees at Newark. A similar
investigation at Honolulu International Airport resulted in 48
TSA employees being disciplined in 2011.
