WASHINGTON, July 2 The United States will
increase security measures at overseas airports that have direct
flights to the United States, the Department of Homeland
Security said on Wednesday.
The department did not specify which airports or what
countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the
enhanced measures.
"We are sharing recent and relevant information with our
foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry," DHS
Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday the Obama
administration was pushing for increased security precautions at
European airports because of concerns that al Qaeda operatives
in Syria and Yemen had teamed up to develop bombs that could be
smuggled onto planes.
