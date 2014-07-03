LONDON, July 3 Britain has stepped up security
at airports after U.S. officials said they were concerned that
al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen were developing bombs
that could be smuggled onto planes.
"We have taken the decision to step up some of our aviation
security measures," Britain's transport ministry said. "The
majority of passengers should not experience significant
disruption."
The United States requested tougher security at overseas
airports with nonstop flights to its cities.
The request came as U.S. security sources said bombmakers
from the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, and
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula were believed to
be working to develop explosives that could avoid detection by
current airport screening systems.
The main concern is that militant groups could try to blow
up U.S.- or Europe-bound planes by concealing bombs on foreign
fighters carrying Western passports who spent time with Islamist
rebel factions in the region, the U.S. sources said.
A spokeswoman for Britain's transport ministry declined to
give any further details on the security measures or to say
whether the increased security was linked to the U.S. concerns.
Britain's Heathrow airport is the world's third busiest
airport and the busiest in Europe, serving 191,200 passengers
per day.
