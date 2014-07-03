(Adds PM Cameron comment, detail)
LONDON, July 3 Britain has stepped up security
at airports after U.S. officials said they were concerned that
al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen were developing bombs
that could be smuggled onto planes.
"This is something that we've discussed with the Americans
and what we've done is put in place some extra precautions and
extra checks," Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters.
"The safety of the travelling public must come first. We
mustn't take any risks with that. I hope this won't lead to
unnecessary delays but it's very important that we always put
safety first and we do," Cameron said.
The United States requested tougher security at overseas
airports with nonstop flights to its cities.
The request came as U.S. security sources said bombmakers
from the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, and
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula were believed to
be working to develop explosives that could avoid detection by
current airport screening systems.
The main concern is that militant groups could try to blow
up U.S.- or Europe-bound planes by concealing bombs on foreign
fighters carrying Western passports who spent time with Islamist
rebel factions in the region, the U.S. sources said.
A spokeswoman for Britain's transport ministry declined to
give any further details on the security measures but a witness
at London's Heathrow Airport boarding a flight to the United
States said shoes, bags and electrical equipment such as laptops
were being checked.
Heathrow is the world's third busiest airport and the
busiest in Europe, serving 191,200 passengers per day. American
Airlines, Delta and United Airlines fly from the airport.
Britain, which lost 52 people when suicide bombers struck
the London transport system on July 7, 2005, said its current
threat level was 'substantial', a level that means there is a
strong possibility of an attack.
That level has been in place since July 2011 when the level
was lowered to 'substantial' from 'severe', a level that means
an attack is highly likely.
