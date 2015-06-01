WASHINGTON, June 1 Homeland Security Secretary
Jeh Johnson said on Monday he had ordered improved security at
U.S. airports after media reports that checkpoint screeners
failed to detect mock explosives and weapons in 95 percent of
tests carried out by undercover agents.
Airport screeners, who are employees of the Transportation
Security Administration, did not detect banned weapons in 67 of
70 tests at dozens of airports, ABC News said, citing officials
briefed on a report by Homeland Security's inspector general.
Johnson, whose department oversees the TSA, was briefed last
week on the trials, which were completed recently, ABC News
said.
In one test, the network said an undercover agent was
stopped when he set off an alarm at a checkpoint but that TSA
screeners then failed to find a fake explosive device taped to
his back when they patted him down.
Johnson issued a statement on Monday saying the results of
the security checks were classified but that he had directed the
TSA to revise screening procedures "to address specific
vulnerabilities identified" in the undercover operation. He also
ordered training for all TSA officers and supervisors across the
country and testing of airports' screening equipment.
Johnson said there would be more random covert testing at
checkpoints.
"The numbers in these reports never look good out of context
but they are a critical element in the continual evolution of
our aviation security," Johnson said. "We take these findings
very seriously in our continued effort to test, measure and
enhance our capabilities and techniques as threats evolve."
