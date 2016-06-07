June 7 A U.S. government watchdog is satisfied
with new steps that the Transportation Security Administration
(TSA) is taking to improve screening at airports after major
lapses last year, according to testimony on Tuesday before a
U.S. Senate committee.
"As a result of our audit reports... TSA is now, for the
first time in memory, critically assessing its deficiencies in
an honest and objective light," the inspector general of the
U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)