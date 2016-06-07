(Adds U.S. House bill, paragraphs 9-10)
June 7 The U.S. Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) is working to improve airport screening
after major lapses last year, a U.S. government investigator
said on Tuesday, adding that the agency has embraced oversight.
"As a result of our audit reports ... TSA is now, for the
first time in memory, critically assessing its deficiencies in
an honest and objective light," said John Roth, inspector
general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the TSA's
parent agency. "We are generally satisfied with the response we
have seen at TSA."
"We went from a cultural situation where we were fought at
every turn to one in which they now embrace oversight in a way
that I think is ... positive," he added, in testimony before a
U.S. Senate committee.
In a covert audit, department staff had succeeded in
bringing banned items through airport checkpoints and raised
concerns about the TSA's vetting of its workforce.
The TSA has since cut back on directing travelers into
faster lanes that let them keep shoes on and laptops packed.
That change along with low staffing levels and more flyers had
sparked long lines this spring.
Roth, in testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on
Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, said the TSA has come
up with nearly two dozen ways to improve procedures. His office
will continue checks on TSA this summer.
"Over the past 11 months, we have undertaken a systematic
and deliberate transformation of TSA," Administrator Peter
Neffenger, who took the TSA's top job after the lapses, said at
the hearing.
Neffenger said the TSA has retrained staff and is vetting
employees daily.
To address long security lines this summer, the U.S House of
Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would give local
airport, airline and TSA officials more say on staffing if
enacted into law, and would require more transparency about
staffing decisions made nationally.
Neffenger also said in his testimony that TSA is working
with about a dozen airports to increasingly automate screening
and create a "true curb-to-gate security environment, as opposed
to just focusing it all around that checkpoint."
Delta Air Lines Inc and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
International Airport, the world's busiest, opened two lines
last month that automate the distribution of bins for carry-on
bags at checkpoints, to avoid screening bottlenecks.
Neffenger said the lanes have improved efficiency at the
checkpoints by 30 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Julia Edwards in
Washington; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)