By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, July 2
WASHINGTON, July 2 The Obama administration is
pushing for increased security precautions at European airports
because of concerns that al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen
have teamed up to develop bombs that can be smuggled onto
planes, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
The U.S. government is in discussions with European
authorities on measures that could include extra scrutiny of
U.S.-bound passengers' electronics and footwear, and
installation of additional bomb-detection machines, according to
law-enforcement and security officials. An announcement is
expected within days.
Bombmakers from the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in
Syria, and Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)
are believed to be working together to try to develop
explosives that could avoid detection by current airport
screening systems, U.S. national security sources said.
The main concern is that militant groups could try to blow
up U.S. or Europe-bound planes by concealing bombs on foreign
fighters carrying Western passports who spent time with Islamist
rebel factions in the region, the sources said.
AQAP already has a track record for plotting such attacks.
It was behind a failed 2009 attempt by a militant with a bomb
hidden in his underwear to blow up a Detroit-bound airliner.
U.S. officials believe Nusra and AQAP operatives have
carried out operational testing of new bomb designs in Syria,
where Nusra is one of the main Islamist groups fighting to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, a national security source
said.
The "stealth" explosives the bombmakers are trying to design
include non-metallic bombs, ABC News reported.
There was no immediate indication that U.S. intelligence has
detected a specific plot or timeframe for carrying out such an
attack.
But officials are especially worried that the recent
battlefield successes of the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL), an al Qaeda splinter group, have drawn a growing
number of militants from America and Europe to the jihadist
cause and they would have easy access to flights headed for U.S.
cities.
Still, the Obama administration has been cautious in its
response.
Negotiations for beefed-up security with European
governments have taken place behind the scenes, apparently to
avoid raising alarm among air travelers and to minimize
diplomatic fallout. U.S. officials said some measures under
discussion will remain secret.
(Additional reporting and writing by Matt Spetalnick; editing
by Gunna Dickson)