By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, July 2 The United States said on
Wednesday it would increase security at overseas airports with
nonstop flights to the country, and U.S. officials cited
concerns al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen were developing
bombs that could be smuggled onto planes.
The new security measures would be required at airports in
Europe, Africa and the Middle East that have direct flights, the
U.S. officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The Department of Homeland Security said "enhanced security
measures" would be implemented in the next few days at "certain
overseas airports with direct flights into the United States."
It did not specify which airports or what countries would be
affected, nor did it say what triggered the extra precautions.
"We are sharing recent and relevant information with our
foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry," DHS
Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson said he directed the Transportation Security
Administration to implement the measures in the coming days. The
move comes during the summer travel season and days before the
July 4 holiday.
A U.S. official told Reuters some of the new measures would
involve additional inspections of passengers' shoes and
property.
The official said Washington had legal authority to enforce
new security requirements on foreign governments or airports
because the flights go directly to the United States.
Asked about the enhanced security steps in an interview with
MSNBC on Wednesday night, Johnson said: "We continually evaluate
the world situation and we not infrequently make changes to
aviation security. We either step it up or we feel sometimes
we're in a position to dial it back.
"So this is something that happens periodically and people
should not overreact to it or overspeculate about what's going
on," he said.
Adding there is "a terrorist threat to this country that
remains," Johnson said: "We continually evaluate the world
situation and if we think that there are improvements that we
can and should make without unnecessarily disrupting the
traveling public, we'll do that."
Earlier, law enforcement and security officials told Reuters
the United States and European authorities were discussing
measures that could include installation of additional
bomb-detection machines.
Bombmakers from the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in
Syria, and Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or
AQAP, are believed to be working together to try to develop
explosives that could avoid detection by current airport
screening systems, U.S. national security sources said.
The main concern is that militant groups could try to blow
up U.S.- or Europe-bound planes by concealing bombs on foreign
fighters carrying Western passports who spent time with Islamist
rebel factions in the region, the sources said.
'STEALTH EXPLOSIVES'
AQAP has a track record of plotting such attacks. It was
behind a 2009 attempt by a militant with a bomb hidden in his
underwear to blow up a Detroit-bound airliner.
There was no immediate indication U.S. intelligence had
detected a specific plot or time frame for carrying out an
attack.
U.S. officials believe Nusra and AQAP operatives have
carried out operational testing of new bomb designs in Syria,
where Nusra is one of the main Islamist groups fighting to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, a national security source
said.
The "stealth" explosives the bombmakers are trying to design
include non-metallic bombs, ABC News reported.
But officials are especially worried that the recent
battlefield successes of the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant, or ISIL, an al Qaeda splinter group, have drawn a
growing number of militants from America and Europe to the
jihadist cause and they would have easy access to flights headed
for American cities.
