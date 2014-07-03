(Adds background, airline responses)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, July 3 Airlines with direct flights
to the United States have been told to tighten screening of
mobile phones and shoes in response to intelligence reports of
increased threats from al Qaeda-affiliated militant groups, U.S.
officials said on Thursday.
The officials singled out smartphones including iPhones made
by Apple Inc and Galaxy phones made by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd for extra security checks on
U.S.-bound direct flights from Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
U.S. security officials said they fear bombmakers from the
Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have
figured out how to turn the phones into explosive devices that
can avoid detection.
They also are concerned that hard-to-detect bombs could be
built into shoes, said the officials, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
A U.S. official said that other electronic devices carried
by passengers also are likely to receive more intense scrutiny.
Airlines or airport operators that fail to strengthen
security could face bans on flights entering the United States,
the officials said.
The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced on Wednesday
plans to step up security checks, but they offered few details
on how airlines and airports will implement them.
An official familiar with the matter said the United States
believes that while it is possible there may be some additional
delays at security checkpoints, at most major airports
passengers will not be seriously inconvenienced.
The official said most passengers taking long-distance
flights arrive well in advance of scheduled departures, leaving
time for extra screening. But he said the United States could
not rule out disruptions in countries where airport
infrastructure and security procedures are less sophisticated.
U.S.-based airlines had little to say about the enhanced
security. American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said the
Department of Homeland Security had been in contact with
American on the issue, but declined to comment further.
Luke Punzenberger, a spokesman for United Airlines
Inc, said: "We work closely with federal officials on
security matters, but we are not able to discuss the details of
those efforts."
U.S. security agencies fear bombmakers from AQAP and the
Islamist Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, are
collaborating on plots to attack U.S.- or Europe-bound planes
with bombs concealed on foreign fighters carrying Western
passports, the officials said.
AQAP has a track record of plotting such attacks. Its
innovative bombmaker, Ibrahim al-Asiri, built an underwear bomb
used in a failed 2009 effort to bring down a Detroit-bound
airliner, and his devices were implicated in other plots.
There was no immediate indication U.S. intelligence had
detected a specific plot or timeframe for any attack.
U.S. officials say the United States has acquired evidence
that Nusra and AQAP operatives have tested new bomb designs in
Syria, where Nusra is one of the main Islamist groups fighting
to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
