By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Senate voted on
Thursday to bolster travel security in the wake of the Brussels
attacks with measures that include doubling the number of
transportation security teams with bomb-sniffing dogs at
domestic airports and other transit hubs.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to add security measures to a
separate bill that calls for renewing the programs of the
Federal Aviation Administration through September 2017. The FAA
bill is expected to come up for a final vote later this month.
After Republicans and Democrats reached a deal on security
measures earlier in the day, lawmakers voted to raise the number
of Visible Intermodal Prevention Response, or VIPER, teams
within the Transportation Security Administration from 31 to 60.
VIPER teams, which are intended as a visible deterrent to
attacks, can be deployed at airports and train or bus stations.
Other measures would bolster the vetting of airport
employees, add security to vulnerable check-in and baggage claim
areas and authorize the TSA to donate security equipment to
foreign airports with direct flights to the United States.
The approved provisions would also order a new U.S.
assessment of foreign cargo security programs and provide grant
money to train state, local and foreign authorities in how to
respond to mass-casualty and "active shooter" incidents.
It is unclear what kind of reception the FAA bill, if passed
by the Senate, might receive in the House of Representatives.
House lawmakers have been considering their own FAA
legislation. That bill also calls for the privatization of the
U.S. air traffic control system, a measure that is not in the
Senate's legislation.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan
Grebler)