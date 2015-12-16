(Adds new bulletin, quotes from DHS chief)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. security officials
issued the first bulletin on Wednesday under a revamped national
alert system to warn the public about terrorism risks and inform
Americans about threats from Islamic State and other militant
groups.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced the
changes to the alert system, which are aimed at providing a more
flexible way of alerting citizens about threats.
"My goal is that we have an agile process," Johnson said.
The addition of bulletins as a third form of advisory to the
system in place since 2011 had been in the works for months and
was not prompted by the attacks in Paris and San Bernardino,
California, the department has said.
No alerts have been issued since the National Terrorism
Alert System was set up in 2011. It had two advisory levels: an
elevated alert, which warns of a credible threat of an attack;
and an imminent alert, which warns of a credible, specific and
impending threat.
Johnson said the changes to the system allows Homeland
Security to post a bulletin that does not depend on a specific,
credible threat.
The alert issued on Wednesday under the new system, which
expires on June 16, reads: "We are in a new phase in the global
threat environment, which has implications on the homeland.
"Particularly with the rise in use by terrorist groups of
the Internet to inspire and recruit, we are concerned about the
'self-radicalized' actor(s) who could strike with little or no
notice. Recent attacks and attempted attacks internationally and
in the homeland warrant increased security, as well as increased
public vigilance and awareness."
DHS said the new bulletins are intended to describe general
trends or current developments.
The bulletins also inform the public about security measures
authorities are taking and give advice about what people may do
to keep safe, a DHS official said.
Johnson said the possibility of homegrown extremists
inspired by Islamic State mounting attacks at public venues in
the United States is the biggest concern for the department.
A bulletin may be issued about an event and ask people to be
prepared for the security they would encounter at the venue or
on their way to it, according to DHS.
