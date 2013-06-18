WASHINGTON, June 18 General Keith Alexander, the
director of the U.S. National Security Agency, said on Tuesday
that the NSA's data gathering programs had prevented potential
terrorist attacks more than 50 times since Sept. 11, 2001.
"In recent years these programs, together with other
intelligence, have protected the U.S. and our allies from
terrorist threats across the globe to include helping prevent
... potential terrorist events over 50 times since 9/11," he
said in testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives
intelligence committee.
Alexander said the intelligence agencies would give
documents about those cases to the committee in a classified
setting on Wednesday for its review and that he would discuss
two thwarted plots during his testimony on Tuesday.
