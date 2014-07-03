ALGIERS, July 3 The United States embassy in
Algeria has warned about a possible attack by a "terrorist
group" on targets in Algiers, possibly near a U.S.-branded hotel
in the capital.
A statement on the embassy website told embassy employees to
avoid hotels owned or operated by U.S. companies on the July 4
U.S. Independence Day and Algerian Independence Day on July 5.
The warning posted on Wednesday was one of several U.S.
security alerts about possible attacks by radical groups.
The U.S. embassy in Uganda warned on Thursday about a
"specific threat" of an attack on Entebbe International Airport
near Kampala "by an unknown terrorist group".
In the United States, airlines with direct flights arriving
from abroad were old to tighten screening of mobile phones and
shoes in response to intelligence reports of increased threats
from al Qaeda affiliated militant groups, U.S. officials said.
"As of June 2014, an unspecified terrorist group may have
been considering attacks in Algiers, possibly in the vicinity of
a U.S. branded hotel," said the statement dated July 2 on the
Algiers embassy website.
Violence in Algeria has been rarer since the North African
state ended its 1990s war with Islamist militants, but al Qaeda
in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and other militant groups are
still active, especially in the remote south.
Algiers has not seen a major attack for several years, but
Islamist militants killed at least 14 Algerian soldiers in April
in an ambush in mountains just east of the capital in one of the
deadliest attacks on the military in years.
Algeria is concerned about militants using the political
chaos in neighbouring Libya as a refuge just across the border.
In January last year, militants raided Algeria's Amenas gas
plant near Libya's border, killing 40 oil contractors, all but
one of them foreigners, in an attack that prompted British-based
BP and Norway's Statoil to pull their workers out.
That attack was carried out by fighters loyal to veteran
Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar.
