* Britain denies its spies used U.S. data to break laws
* Obama to face questions when he visits Germany
* Issue makes waves in Australia and New Zealand
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, June 9 Revelations of a huge, secret
U.S. Internet spying programme have raised awkward questions for
allies, forced to explain whether they let Washington spy on
their citizens or benefited from snooping that would be illegal
at home.
U.S. officials have confirmed the existence of the secret
programme, codenamed PRISM, which according to documents leaked
to the Washington Post and Britain's Guardian newspaper has
given them access to emails, web chats and other communications
from companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Skype.
U.S. law puts limits on the government's authority to snoop
at home but virtually no restrictions on American spies
eavesdropping on the communications of foreigners, including in
allied countries with which Washington shares intelligence.
That means Washington could provide friendly governments
with virtually unlimited information about their own citizens'
private communication on the Internet.
Britain's foreign secretary took to television on Sunday to
reassure Britons that London's own spies had not circumvented
laws restricting their own activity by obtaining information
collected by Washington.
In Germany, sensitive to decades of snooping by East German
Stasi secret police, the opposition said Chancellor Angela
Merkel should do more to protect Germans from U.S. spying and
demand answers when President Barack Obama visits this month.
In Australia, a government source said the U.S. revelations
could make it more difficult to pass a law allowing the
government to access Internet data at home.
And in New Zealand, the revelations could cause further
embarrassment for a government already forced to admit that it
had illegally spied on an Internet file-sharing tycoon who is
fighting extradition to the United States for computer piracy.
In Britain, which has forged the closest intelligence ties
with Washington as the main U.S. battlefield ally in Iraq and
Afghanistan, politicians asked whether access to data collected
by Washington allowed London's own eavesdropping service GCHQ to
evade limits on its own snooping powers.
FEARS ARE "FANCIFUL"
Foreign Secretary William Hague would not say what
information Britain received from the United States about
British citizens but said it was "nonsense" that GCHQ would use
cooperation with Washington to dodge British laws. He said he
would answer questions on the subject on Monday in parliament.
"The idea that in GCHQ people are sitting around working out
how to circumvent a UK law with another agency in another
country is fanciful," Hague told BBC TV on Sunday.
"Of course we share a lot of information with the United
States," he said. "But if information arrives in the UK from the
U.S., it's governed by our laws."
Douglas Alexander, the opposition Labour party's spokesman
for foreign affairs, said Hague needed to be more open, adding:
"It is vital that the Government now reassures people who are
rightly concerned about these reports."
In Germany, which has strong rules on privacy, the
opposition said the government was responsible for preventing
wholesale U.S. spying on Germans.
"No one has a problem with the USA keeping terrorists under
surveillance - that has prevented terrorist attacks in Germany,"
said Thomas Oppermann, a senior lawmaker from the opposition
Social Democrats.
"(But) total surveillance of all citizens by the USA is
completely inappropriate. The German government must protect the
privacy of Germans from the USA too."
Renate Kuenast, a senior Greens lawmaker, told Reuters the
affair "looks like it will be one of the biggest scandals in
data sharing".
"Merkel cannot just look away and act like nothing has
happened," Kuenast said.
In Australia, the conservative opposition, looking likely to
win September elections, said it was "very troubled" by PRISM
and concerned that Australians' data could be accessed. The
influential Greens party called on the government to clarify
whether Australia's own spy agencies had access to U.S. data.
"We'll examine carefully any implications in what has
emerged for the security and privacy of Australians," Foreign
Minister Bob Carr said in a TV interview on Sunday, when asked
whether Canberra had cooperated with the programme.
DATA BILL IN DANGER
Australia's spy and law-enforcement agencies want telecoms
firms and Internet service providers to continuously collect and
store personal data to boost anti-terrorism and crime-fighting.
The legislation has been the subject of almost three years
of heated closed-door negotiations. One government source said
the initiative would be even more difficult to push through now.
"I'm not sure what the legislative backing for events in the
U.S. has been. We have tried here to do ours as transparently as
possible, with all the headaches that brings. This will make
that worse," a government source told Reuters.
In New Zealand, Internet file sharing tycoon Kim Dotcom,
fighting extradition to the United States on charges of online
piracy, said U.S. surveillance agencies played a role in illegal
snooping by New Zealand's security services in his own case.
Dotcom, born Kim Schmitz in Germany, is accused of helping
to violate entertainment industry copyrights with his file
sharing network Megaupload, once one of the most popular sites
on the Internet for downloading movies and music.
The New Zealand government has acknowledged that its
Government Communications and Security Bureau illegally bugged
Dotcom's communications before his house was raided in 2012 in
the U.S. extradition case.
"The New Zealand GCSB spy agency was used to spy on my
family because all surveillance was available to American
agencies in real time," Dotcom tweeted.
"My case against the spy agency in New Zealand will show the
degree of cooperation with the NSA (U.S. National Security
Agency)," he added.
A New Zealand government spokeswoman declined to comment on
Sunday when asked if the GCSB cooperated with the NSA programme.
"We do not comment on security and intelligence matters. New
Zealand's intelligence agencies are subject to an oversight
regime, which we are looking to strengthen," she said.