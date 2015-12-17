A 22-year-old man from Fremont, California, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to the al-Nusrah Front insurgent group in Syria, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Adam Shafi was stopped at San Francisco International Airport on June 30, 2015, as he was about to board a non-stop flight to Istanbul, Turkey, acting U.S. Attorney Brian J. Stretch said in a statement.

According to an FBI affidavit, Shafi told friends by phone before setting off about his love for the Nusrah Front leader, his willingness to die with the al-Qaeda linked group, and his fear of meeting Allah "when (his) face has no scars on it."

If convicted of trying to provide personnel to the group, which is designated by Washington as a foreign terrorist organisation and as a specially designated global terrorist entity, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Shafi appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim in San Francisco on Thursday, and a bail hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22, Stretch's office said in its statement.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)