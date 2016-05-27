NEW YORK May 27 A Vietnamese man who U.S. authorities say was instructed by a top figure with al Qaeda's Yemen affiliate to detonate an explosive at London's Heathrow Airport in a suicide attack was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison.

Minh Quang Pham, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan after pleading guilty in January to charges including that he provided material support to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)