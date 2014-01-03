(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Jan 3 The U.S. government appealed
on Friday a federal court ruling that the gathering of
Americans' telephone records by the National Security Agency of
was likely unlawful.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in December criticized the
agency's so-called metadata counter-terrorism program and said
he could not imagine a more "indiscriminate" and "arbitrary
invasion."
The Justice Department asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit to reconsider Leon's opinion.
Another federal judge in Manhattan also ruled on the
collection efforts last month, but found it lawful, calling it a
"counter-punch" to terrorism that does not violate privacy
rights.
The divergent opinions raised the prospect that the Supreme
Court will need to resolve issues about the program, first
disclosed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who is now in
Russia under temporary asylum.
President Barack Obama has defended the surveillance
program, under which the government has collected millions of
raw daily phone records, but has indicated a willingness to
consider constraints. He is expected to set forth proposals
later this month.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Howard Goller, Diane
Craft and Andre Grenon)