* Premature leak of operation to media was
criminal-lawmakers
* More intrusive pat-downs by airport security may be needed
* Al Qaeda bomb maker is key target
By Todd Eastham
WASHINGTON, May 13 Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula is the top security threat to the United States and
the bomb maker thought to have created at least two non-metallic
explosive devices must be killed to safeguard U.S. national
security, a top senator said on Sunday.
"I am hopeful that we will be able to, candidly, kill this
bomb maker and kill some of these other associates, because
there is a dangerous process in play at the present time,"
Senator Dianne Feinstein, chairwoman of the Senate Select
Committee on Intelligence, told "Fox News Sunday."
The bombs, intended to be smuggled aboard an aircraft
undetected and then detonated, bear the forensic signature of
suspected al Qaeda bomb maker Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, who is
believed to be hiding in Yemen, officials have said.
They said a bomb obtained in a recent intelligence operation
appeared to be an upgraded version of the so-called "underwear
bomb" that failed to bring down a passenger jet over Detroit on
Christmas Day 2009.
A bomber from the al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen sent to blow
up a U.S.-bound airliner last month was actually a double agent
who infiltrated the group and volunteered for the suicide
mission, intelligence agency officials have confirmed.
Saudi Arabia's intelligence agency, working with British
intelligence and the CIA, placed the operative inside al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, with the goal of convincing
his handlers to give him a new type of non-metallic bomb for the
mission, officials said.
Western intelligence agencies have identified AQAP as among
the most dangerous and determined al Qaeda affiliates in the
world, dedicated in part to attacks on the West.
The double agent arranged instead to deliver the device to
U.S. and other intelligence authorities waiting outside Yemen,
the officials said.
The main charge was a high-grade military explosive that
"undoubtedly would have brought down an aircraft," the New York
Times reported, citing a senior U.S. official.
Feinstein said a leak early last week on the operation to
the Associated Press "is very serious."
"The leak did endanger sources and methods, and the leak I
think has to be prosecuted."
" ... It gives a tip off to AQAP to be more careful about
who they use as their couriers, as their bombers. ... Criminal
charges will go to the Department of Justice."
CRIMINAL, DAMAGING LEAK
Represenatative Peter King, chairman of the House of
Representatives Homeland Security Committee, told CNN's "State
of the Union" the premature leak of the operation to the AP was
criminal and damaging.
"The FBI has to do a full and complete investigation because
this really is criminal in the literal sense of the word to leak
out this type of sensitive, classified information on really
almost unparalleled penetration of the enemy," King said.
"This was more secret than any operation I'm familiar with,
even more secret than (the assassination of Osama) bin Laden."
Yet "the Associated Press apparently had the entire story."
The leak put lives at risk and the operation had to be cut
short, King said. "It sends a signal to countries willing to
work with us that we can't be trusted to keep a secret if in
fact we are the ones who leaked it out."
"I think there was a bit of premature chest-thumping in this
whole thing," Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee, told CBS's "Face the Nation."
"No national security operation ever should be used for a
headline under any circumstances," suggesting someone with ties
to the intelligence community had sought political gain from the
operation.
Feinstein was asked if current screening technology would
necessarily identify this kind of bomb on an airline passenger.
"For this particular material," she said, "candidly, no."
"I think Americans have to understand that this particular
kind of explosive, non-metallic, is not easily detectable."
Consequently the flying public is going to have to tolerate
more invasive searches, she said. "The American public has not
been terribly sympathetic" to this, she said, but "it's very
important that TSA (the Transportation Security Administration)
keeps up its efforts."
(Reporting By Todd Eastham; additional reporting by Patrick
Temple-West; editing by Eric Beech)