* Suspects were planning to travel to Afghanistan
* Men face up to 15 years in prison if convicted
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 Four men with California
ties accused of making arrangements to join up with al Qaeda and
Taliban militants for training in Afghanistan have been arrested
on U.S. charges of plotting to provide material support to
terrorists, the FBI said.
A criminal complaint unsealed by federal authorities late on
Monday accuses the four men of conspiring to take part in
activities they intended as preparation for deadly attacks on
Americans overseas, including U.S. military personnel.
The suspected ringleader, Sohiel Omar Kabir, 34, is accused
of recruiting co-defendants Ralph Deleon, 23, and Miguel
Alejandro Santana Vidriales, 21. Those two are in turn alleged
to have enlisted a third man, Arifeen David Gojali, 21.
In conversations revealed by an unidentified FBI informant,
Deleon and Santana spoke about traveling to Afghanistan to join
Kabir and engage in "violent jihad," or Islamic holy war,
according to the complaint. It said they described potential
targets for attacks including U.S. military bases.
Together with Gojali, they also made visits to a Los Angeles
firing range and a paint ball facility for shooting practice "to
prepare for terrorist training oversees," the FBI said.
Kabir, a naturalized U.S. citizen who lived in the Los
Angeles suburb of Pomona before going abroad in late 2011, was
born in Afghanistan and served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000
to 2001, the FBI said.
He was apprehended in Afghanistan on Saturday and remains in
custody there, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told Reuters.
The three others, all listed by the FBI as residing in
Southern California's Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles, were
arrested on Friday and made their initial court appearance later
that day before a federal judge in Riverside.
Deleon, a legal permanent U.S. resident, was born in the
Philippines; Santana, also a legal permanent U.S. resident, is a
Mexican native whose U.S. citizenship application is pending,
while Gojali is a U.S. citizen, the FBI said.
They each face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of
conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.
INTRODUCED TO AL QAEDA IDEOLOGY
Kabir left the United States to head overseas in December
2011 and arrived in July 2012 in Afghanistan, where he planned
to introduce the other suspects to his al Qaeda contacts and
Taliban contacts, according to the FBI complaint.
It said Kabir had introduced Deleon and Santana to radical
Islamic teachings in 2010, including those of U.S.-born al Qaeda
militant Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed by a U.S. drone attack
in Yemen, and that Deleon and Santana then converted to Islam.
Deleon and Santana recruited Gojali in September 2012, the
FBI alleges.
The criminal complaint outlines a series of communications
and encounters among the various defendants and with an FBI
informant identified only as a confidential sources.
In one such conversation, Santana and Deleon discussed their
preferred roles for carrying out attacks, with Santana saying he
had firearms experience and wanted to become a sniper, while
Deleon said he wanted to be on the front line but that his
second choice was the handling of explosives.
Both men also indicated they were willing to kill people
they perceived to be enemies, the complaint said. When asked if
he had thought about how it would feel to kill someone, Santana
is quoted as telling the informant: "The more I think about it,
the more it excites me."
In getting ready for their trip abroad, the FBI said the men
removed all radical Islamic postings from their Facebook
accounts. Last week, the trio sold personal belongings,
including Deleon's car, and bought airline tickets to travel
from Mexico City to Istanbul on Nov. 18. They then planned to
make their way to Kabul, the FBI said.
At their court appearances on Friday, Santana and Deleon
were ordered to remain in federal custody, A detention hearing
for Gojali was continued to Nov. 26.