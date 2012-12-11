* Suspected ringleader said to have been severely beaten
when captured
* Pentagon says detainee was captured in raid by Afghan
forces
* Lawyers for accused seek pretrial confinement to his
parents' home
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Lawyers for a Southern
California man arrested in Afghanistan on charges he plotted to
help al Qaeda militants say he was severely beaten when
captured, and they are expected to raise questions about his
injuries at a hearing set for Tuesday.
The defendant, U.S. Army veteran Sohiel Omar Kabir, 35,
suffered a fractured facial bone, lacerations to his face and
head and an eye injury from the beating, his attorneys said in
an eight-page memorandum filed in federal court last week.
As a result, Kabir was left with memory problems, difficulty
keeping his balance and vision problems, the memo said. Kabir
already suffered from epilepsy and had medical problems
resulting from an automobile accident.
His lawyers cited his injuries and other medical issues in
requesting that Kabir be released from jail and placed under
pretrial supervision, including electronic monitoring, while
restricted to his parents' home in Southern California.
A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning before
a federal judge in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.
Kabir has been in federal detention since he was returned to
the Los Angeles area from Afghanistan on Dec. 3, U.S.
authorities say.
He was captured on Nov. 17 in Afghanistan under a U.S.
criminal warrant charging him with conspiracy to provide
material support to terrorists, a federal offense that carries a
maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
A criminal complaint in the case accuses Kabir of recruiting
two younger men, Ralph Deleon, 23, and Miguel Alejandro Santana
Vidriales, 21, to join him for training with al Qaeda and
Taliban militants in Afghanistan. Deleon and Santana are alleged
to have enlisted a third man, Arifeen David Gojali, 21, in the
plot.
FBI SAYS SUICIDE BOMB MISSION SCRUBBED
The three co-defendants, all residents of communities east
of Los Angeles, were arrested together in Chino, California, on
Nov. 16, two days before the FBI says they had planned to fly
from Mexico to Turkey en route to join Kabir.
They, too, are charged with conspiring to support
terrorists. All four are accused of taking part in various
activities intended as preparation for deadly attacks on
Americans overseas, including U.S. military personnel.
According to the FBI, Kabir told at least one of his
co-defendants he had planned to go on a suicide bombing mission
without them, before they were due to arrive, but canceled
because he got sick. No target of the aborted bomb mission has
been specified.
The government's case, as outlined in the FBI complaint,
rests largely on conversations recorded or related second-hand
by a paid FBI informant previously convicted of drug
trafficking, a point seized on by defense lawyers.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Aaron told Reuters on Monday he
believes his client was captured in a "snatch-and-grab raid" by
U.S. and Afghan forces from his aunt's home in Afghanistan,
where Kabir was living while studying Arabic at a mosque.
A U.S. Defense Department spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Todd
Breasseale, said in an email message to Reuters that Kabir was
captured in a raid by Afghan forces, who turned him over to the
U.S. military.
FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller quoted military officials as
saying Kabir had sustained "combat-related injuries" during his
capture. Aaron disputed this assertion, saying Kabir had "never
been in combat."
According to the FBI, Kabir is a naturalized U.S. citizen
who was born in Afghanistan and had lived in the Los Angeles
suburb of Pomona before going abroad in late 2011, first to
Germany and then on to his native country.