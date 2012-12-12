* Suspected ringleader said to have been beaten during
capture
* Pentagon says detainee was "extremely combative"
* Lawyers for accused sought confinement to parents' home
By Dana Feldman
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec 11 A California man
arrested in Afghanistan on charges he plotted to help al Qaeda
and Taliban militants was denied bail on Tuesday despite claims
by his lawyers that injuries he suffered during capture
diminished any threat he posed if freed on bond.
The Afghan-born defendant, Sohiel Omar Kabir, 35, is accused
with three younger men arrested last month outside Los Angeles
of planning to unleash a campaign of "violent jihad" against
U.S. military forces and other Americans overseas.
The FBI says Kabir served in the U.S. Air Force for two
years about a decade ago, though his lawyers described him in a
recent court filing as an Army veteran.
Kabir suffered a fractured facial bone, an eye injury and
cuts to his face and head from a severe beating he suffered when
apprehended last month in a military raid in Kabul, his
attorneys said during a detention hearing in federal court.
The injuries left him with impaired memory function,
difficulty keeping his balance and distorted vision, defense
attorneys stated. They said Kabir already suffered from epilepsy
and had medical problems stemming from an automobile accident.
Kabir's lawyers cited his injuries and various medical
issues in requesting that he be released from jail and placed
under pretrial supervision, including electronic monitoring,
while restricted to his parents' home in southern California.
But prosecutors pointed to FBI evidence that Kabir had
planned to engage in a suicide bombing mission while in
Afghanistan and noted the fierce resistance the Pentagon said he
put up when military forces captured him.
"Mr. Kabir was extremely combative," Lieutenant Colonel Todd
Breasseale, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an emailed statement.
"In addition to attempting to strike military personnel and
resist capture, he also attempted to grab grenades and weapons
from military personnel conducting the capture operation."
The same assertions were made in court by prosecutors.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Oswald Parada also cited a past
criminal record involving an arrest for an unspecified violent
act and a history of substance abuse in deciding to order Kabir
to remain locked up without bail.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan DeWitt said Kabir had in
addition tried once in the past to escape from police custody.
She did not elaborate.
CAST AS PLOT'S RINGLEADER
Kabir, shackled and wearing red prison garb and a long
beard, sat silently during the detention hearing, except to
consult quietly from time to time with public defender Jeffrey
Aaron. A small cut was visible under Kabir's right eye.
Kabir has been in federal detention since he was returned to
the Los Angeles area from Afghanistan on Dec. 3, U.S.
authorities say.
He was taken into custody last month in Afghanistan under a
U.S. criminal warrant charging him with conspiracy to provide
material support to terrorists, a federal offense that carries a
maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Kabir is accused of recruiting two co-conspirators, Ralph
Deleon, 23, and Miguel Alejandro Santana Vidriales, 21, to join
him for training with al Qaeda and Taliban militants in
Afghanistan, according to a criminal complaint.
Deleon and Santana, who the FBI says converted to Islam
under Kabir's influence, are alleged to have then enlisted a
third man, Arifeen David Gojali, 21.
The three co-defendants, all residents of communities east
of Los Angeles, were arrested together in Chino, California, on
Nov. 16, two days before the FBI says they had planned to fly
from Mexico to Turkey en route to join Kabir. They each pleaded
not guilty last week to a charge of conspiring to support
terrorists.