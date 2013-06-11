By Kevin Lim and Ben Blanchard
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, June 11 Dissident and
opposition groups in Asia, including those supported by the
United States, are voicing concern over reports that Washington
may have monitored and collected their conversations and
e-mails.
Some of these groups include legitimate political parties,
others are dissidents given U.S. assistance. But they are
worried that data collected by the National Security Agency
(NSA) and the FBI from U.S. Web giants like Google Inc,
Facebook Inc and Yahoo inc could some day be
used against them.
"We share a lot of sensitive data, election-related data,
using Google Docs," said Ong Kian Ming, a member of parliament
for Malaysia's opposition Democratic Action Party.
"That's definitely something we are concerned about because
we don't know what kind of messages are being tracked and who
these messages would be given to."
Under Prime Minister Najib Razak, who won a second term
last month, Malaysia has strengthened economic and security ties
with the United States that had occasionally been strained in
the past.
A Malaysian government spokesman could not immediately be
reached for comment but Najib has said in the past that he is
committed to internet freedom.
In a factsheet issued in Washington last week, the U.S.
government said it can only target someone for internet
surveillance if "there is an appropriate, and documented foreign
intelligence purpose" for collection.
Those purposes include countering terrorism, weapons
proliferation and cyber threats, Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement after Edward
Snowden, a contractor working for the National Security Agency,
revealed the government's top-secret internet surveillance
programme.
There was no word whether U.S. agencies were sharing such
gathered information with allied governments but British and
U.S. newspapers have suggested that the NSA has handed over
information on Britons gathered under Prism, the name of the
eavesdropping programme.
In Singapore, where authorities keep a close eye on
opposition groups and political commentary, some people use
encryption programs to avoid surveillance.
"If you are concerned about electronic eavesdropping, you
can use pidgin IM - it has an encryption module for instant
messaging," said Donaldson Tan, editor of socio-political
website New Asia Republic.
"There is also Tor client for online anonymity," he said,
referring to two popular free software programs developed by
volunteer programmers to guard against network surveillance.
Asked if he was concerned whether the U.S. government would
share surveillance information with Singapore authorities, given
the friendly ties between the two countries, Tan said: "The U.S.
is really hard to read".
A Singapore government spokesman did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
NO MORAL HIGH GROUND
Several people in the region said the reports of government
access to e-mails and phone calls were not surprising.
"This latest revelation, if true, is really no more than
putting proof to suspicion," said Howard Lee, a blogger who
often writes about political and social issues in Singapore.
"As citizens of democracies, our response should not be
fear, but a concerted voice to demand accountability and
transparency. I believe this is the current aim of civil society
groups in Singapore."
One nation where dissidents are relatively unconcerned about
the snooping revelations is China, where government critics view
Washington as an ally and domestic Internet servers as
subservient to Beijing.
"I've never considered abandoning Twitter, YouTube, Google,
Gmail or Gchat," said Hu Jia, a prominent Chinese dissident, who
has to use a VPN to get round China's ban on Twitter, YouTube
and Facebook. VPN or Virtual Private Network software allows
users to bypass Internet restrictions.
"These are the only weapons we have to get our message out
and the only safe way to do so. The U.S. would never monitor us.
They are using it to fight terrorism. It's totally different to
what the Chinese government does to listen in on us," he said by
telephone.
"Using Chinese sites like Weibo or (online messaging
service) QQ is like opening a direct line to the Ministry of
Public Security," said Hu, noting that few Chinese dissidents
had access to foreign sites like Twitter.
Tibetan activists opposed to Chinese rule in their homeland
are similarly unconcerned, since they do not see Washington and
Beijing exchanging information any time soon.
"I don't see that happening anytime in the near future with
all the other cyber-related issues both countries have," said
Lobsang Sither, who works for the Tibetan Action Institute,
which focuses on teaching Tibetan exiles how to take advantage
of digital communications and non-violent resistance.
Sither, who is based in the Indian town of Dharamsala, said
the snooping revelations will however make him redouble emphasis
on using encryption technology whenever he talks about or
communicates sensitive information.
Nathan Freitas, a New York-based activist who helps Tibetans
defend against Chinese cyber-surveillance, said the reports on
Prism were nevertheless troubling.
"I'm concerned that from a Western perspective, or at least
a U.S. perspective, we are losing some of that moral high ground
from which we can pressure China," he said.
"It's just going to be harder to say what they are doing is
fundamentally wrong, when maybe it's just becoming statecraft."