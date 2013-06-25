SYDNEY, June 26 Australia's main intelligence
and spying agencies have briefed the government on the PRISM
internet surveillance program amid fears former U.S. security
contractor Edward Snowden may release information damaging to
Australia's relations with Asian neighbours, local media
reported on Wednesday.
Canberra, a close U.S. ally, shares intelligence with
Washington and is a member of the 'Five Eyes" global security
and surveillance network, along with New Zealand, Britain and
Canada.
The heads of domestic spy agency the Australian Security
Intelligence Organisation and the military's main electronic
eavesdropping operation - the Defence Signals Directorate,
Canberra's NSA equivalent - had spoken to parliament's powerful
intelligence committee about the security breach and its
potential to embarrass Australia's relations with neighbouring
Asian countries, Fairfax media reported.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus confirmed an interagency
taskforce was monitoring events and coordinating the
government's response.
"Agencies have been meeting formally on this important issue
and have been coordinated in their consideration of the matter
and their briefing of ministers," a spokeswoman for Dreyfus told
Fairfax.
Snowden, who worked as a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
contractor, has been charged with disclosing secret U.S.
surveillance programs to media. He left Hong Kong for Moscow on
Sunday and the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy group said he was headed
for Ecuador.
Australian defence intelligence officials speaking on the
condition of anonymity said there was little doubt Snowden had
"very wide access, including access to much detail of
communications intelligence cooperation between the US and
Australia."
"Disclosure of highly sensitive collection operations and
methodology will damage Australia's intelligence capabilities.
It already has done so. But there's also risk of serious
complications in our relations with our neighbours," one
official told Fairfax.
"The U.S. may be able to brush aside some of the diplomatic
fallout from the Snowden leak, but that may not be the case for
Australia. China, Malaysia, other countries may respond to us in
ways that they would not to Washington."
The Department of Defence and Attorney General's office did
not immediately respond to requests for comment to Reuters.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)