* Indonesian leader demands explanation for reports of
Australian surveillance
* Says Australian PM dismissing his country's concerns
* Australian PM rejects calls for apology, but pledges good
ties
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Lincoln Feast
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, Nov 19 The leaders of Indonesia
and Australia traded punches on Tuesday in a row over alleged
spying by Canberra, with both sides refusing to back down in a
growing rift between the two often uneasy neighbours.
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono used Twitter,
following the recall of Indonesia's ambassador to Australia the
previous day, to accuse Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott of
dismissing his country's concerns.
Abbott, in office since September, rejected calls for an
explanation, describing surveillance by Australian governments
as "reasonable intelligence operations".
The latest flare-up followed Australian media reports,
quoting documents leaked by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, that Australian spy agencies had
tried to tap the mobile phones of Yudhoyono, his wife and senior
officials.
Reports last month said Australia's Jakarta embassy had been
part of a U.S.-led surveillance network to spy on Indonesia.
"I ... regret the statement of Australian Prime Minister
that belittled this tapping matter on Indonesia, without any
remorse," he wrote. He did not say to which statement by Abbott
he was referring.
"These U.S. & Australian actions have certainly damaged the
strategic partnerships with Indonesia, as fellow democracies,"
Yudhoyono tweeted.
Indonesia, he wrote, "demands an official response, one that
can be understood by the public".
DIFFERENCES OVER ASYLUM SEEKERS
Abbott was unrepentant.
"I don't believe that Australia should be expected to
apologise for reasonable intelligence gathering operations, just
as I don't expect other countries or other governments to
apologise for their reasonable intelligence gathering
operations," he told parliament.
Earlier he told reporters that the two countries had
a very good relationship, but added: "Obviously today may not be
the best day in that relationship.
He pledged never to undertake any action that would damage
ties with Indonesia, "which is, all in all - our most important
relationship".
Australia and Indonesia have a long and turbulent history in
their relations.
In 2009, an Indonesian officer admitted the military had
killed five foreign journalists, including two Australians, to
cover up the early stages of its 1975 invasion of East Timor.
Indonesia recalled its ambassador to Australia in 2006 in
protest over a decision to grant temporary visas to 42 asylum
seekers from the Indonesian province of West Papua.
Relations had improved more recently, helped by the settling
of a disagreement over live cattle exports to Indonesia. But
they have deteriorated under Abbott in the face of disagreements
over the handling the politically charged issue of asylum
seekers trying to reach Australia via Indonesia.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa recalled the
ambassador to Canberra, calling the reported eavesdropping
"nothing less than an unfriendly act ... (that) has a serious
impact on bilateral relations".
Australia's former Foreign Minister Bob Carr, now in
opposition, told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio: "I think
this is nothing short of catastrophic."
He warned that the fallout from the spying spat could extend
into Indonesia's presidential elections next year.
"None of the half dozen suggested names for the next
president is going to find it easy to do anything but lambast
Australia and our treatment of Indonesia," Carr said, calling on
Foreign Minister Julia Bishop to apologise to Indonesia.
