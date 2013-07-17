By David Ingram
| WASHINGTON, July 17
WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. spy agencies went too
far when they built a massive database of all daily telephone
call records and may have jeopardized political support for the
very law they relied on to create it, members of Congress said
on Wednesday.
Lawmakers said at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee
that they doubted the legal provision had the votes to win
renewal before it is set to expire in June 2015.
The warning was the latest evidence of a backlash against
U.S. surveillance programs disclosed in the Guardian and the
Washington Post last month from information the newspapers were
given by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
One of those programs is a database of telephone "metadata,"
including numbers called and the length and time of calls, going
back seven years. U.S. officials said they had used the database
only in limited circumstances and that it had proven essential
to stopping attacks against civilians.
The database included records about every phone call in the
United States, not just those calls involving surveillance
targets, lawmakers said.
A surveillance court allowed the data collection based on a
legal provision known as Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which
was first enacted in October 2001 and authorizes the FBI, with
court approval, to seize tangible business records that are
relevant to a terrorism investigation.
Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican from
Wisconsin who was an author of the Patriot Act, said government
lawyers had stretched the meaning of the legal provision beyond
what he and other lawmakers had supported.
CALL TO STOP
"You have to change how you operate," Sensenbrenner told
government officials who were testifying at the hearing. He
added that otherwise, "you're not going to have it any more."
Other lawmakers said they agreed the law as written did not
support the bulk collection of Americans' phone data.
"If the government cannot provide a clear, public
explanation for how its program is consistent with the statute,
then it must stop collecting this information immediately," said
Representative John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat.
Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California said,
"This will not be maintained."
Deputy Attorney General James Cole said the data collection
was lawful because the government ignores the vast majority of
phone records it has, looking only at those that it can prove to
a court are tied directly to a terrorism suspect.
"The collection is only there and it is only valuable if it
is used," Cole said.
Without the government database, he added, some records
would disappear in as few as 15 months because telephone
companies do not save the records.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1979 that call records in
the possession of a telephone company are not entitled to
privacy protection, although the case related to a single
criminal investigation and not bulk records.
In 2012, analysts scrutinized fewer than 300 specific phone
numbers among the millions of raw records collected by the
National Security Agency, the government said last month.
Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said he
believed the mere collection was illegal.
"If you're collecting information about my telephone when
you shouldn't be doing that, that is an abuse, even if you file
it and never use it," he said.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Howard Goller and Jackie
Frank)