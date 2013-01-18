By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Jan 18 The Transportation Security
Administration said Friday it is removing controversial
full-body scanners at U.S. airports and replacing them with new
scanners that allow greater privacy.
The TSA canceled a contract with Rapiscan, a unit of OSI
Systems Inc, on Thursday because the company had failed
to deliver software to protect the privacy of
passengers.
The TSA had faced widespread complaints from travelers that
the Rapiscan equipment, using an X-ray technology called
backscatter, had shown what looks like a naked image of
passengers' bodies to security officers.
David Castelveter, a TSA spokesman, said they would be
largely replaced by a scanner made by L-3 Communications
Holdings that uses so-called millimeter technology. The
radio wave device creates a generic outline that highlights the
body area where an anomaly is detected.
The TSA "is in the process of removing all the backscatter
units from ... airports where they are deployed and will replace
most of them with millimeter wave technology," he said.
The TSA has 174 Rapiscan scanners at about 30 airports.
Peter Kant, a Rapiscan executive vice president, said the
scanners would be stored at the company's expense. They would
still belong to the TSA and could be used by other U.S.
government agencies, he said.
TSA had increasingly relied on the full-body scanners after
a Nigerian man allegedly tried to detonate a bomb hidden in his
underwear aboard a transatlantic flight in December 2009. The
bomb set off a rush to upgrade security to detect explosives
underneath clothing.
TSA had given Rapiscan until June 2013 to come up with a
software upgrade to prevent the scanner from projecting the
naked image. TSA said in statement that it would be unable to
meet the deadline.