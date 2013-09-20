IAAF says medical records compromised by Fancy Bear hacking group
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack that it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
Documents provided by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden show a United Kingdom intelligence effort was behind a spying breach at Belgium's biggest telecommunications company, Germany's Der Spiegel reported Friday.
The magazine said on its website that it had seen documents including slides from the UK Government Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, showing that the operation was designed "to enable better exploitation of Belgacom" BCOM.BR and understand its infrastructure. (here)
Employees of the top carrier of voice traffic in Africa and the Middle East were targeted with malicious software called "Quantum Insert" technology that had been developed by the NSA, the report said.
Earlier this week, Belgium federal prosecutors said Belgacom had filed a complaint in July about being hacked and that they believed "international state-sponsored cyber espionage" was responsible. (Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, a victory for internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates.
LONDON Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched its business marketplace in Britain, selling products like office supplies, power tools, cleaning materials and lab equipment targeting an online sector worth $120.44 billion a year.