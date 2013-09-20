Sept 20 Documents provided by former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden show a United Kingdom
intelligence effort was behind a spying breach at Belgium's
biggest telecommunications company, Germany's Der Spiegel
reported Friday.
The magazine said on its website that it had seen documents
including slides from the UK Government Communications
Headquarters, or GCHQ, showing that the operation was designed
"to enable better exploitation of Belgacom" and
understand its infrastructure. (here)
Employees of the top carrier of voice traffic in Africa and
the Middle East were targeted with malicious software called
"Quantum Insert" technology that had been developed by the NSA,
the report said.
Earlier this week, Belgium federal prosecutors said Belgacom
had filed a complaint in July about being hacked and that they
believed "international state-sponsored cyber espionage" was
responsible.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)