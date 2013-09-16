BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Belgium said on Monday it was
investigating suspected foreign state espionage against its main
telecoms company, which is the top carrier of voice traffic in
Africa and the Middle East, and a newspaper pointed the finger
at the United States.
Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the former
state telecoms monopoly Belgacom had filed a complaint
in July about the hacking of several servers and computers.
"The inquiry has shown that the hacking was only possible by
an intruder with significant financial and logistic means," they
said.
"This fact, combined with the technical complexity of the
hacking and the scale on which it occurred, points towards
international state-sponsored cyber espionage." The prosecutors
declined to say which foreign state they suspected.
Documents leaked by the former U.S. intelligence contractor
Edward Snowden have revealed a vast National Security Agency
(NSA) electronic surveillance programme that has tracked
enormous quantities of both Americans' and foreigners' email and
telephone data.
This has mostly been done by agreement with
telecommunications or internet providers or foreign government
intelligence agencies.
However, the Brazilian television network Globo this month
alleged that the NSA had tapped into the computer systems of
companies including Google Inc. and the Brazilian state
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, as well as France's
Foreign Ministry and the Belgian-based international banking
cooperative SWIFT, which handles international financial
transactions.
The Belgian daily De Standaard said the NSA had been
monitoring international telephone traffic through Belgacom for
two years. It said the hackers had been primarily interested in
Belgacom's subsidiary BICS, a wholesale provider of
international phone lines and biggest voice carrier in Africa
and the Middle East.
STATE NOT NAMED
The government of Belgium, which has a majority stake in
Belgacom, condemned the intrusion and the violation of a public
company.
Prosecutors said the intruder had used malicious software
and advanced encryption techniques with the aim of gathering
strategic information, and had not sabotaged Belgacom's data or
sought to cause direct economic damage.
Belgacom itself said it had carried out work over the
weekend to improve security and remove an unknown virus from its
internal systems, adding that at the moment there was no
indication of any impact on customers or their data. It said it
had filed a complaint against an unknown third party.
Globo's revelations were based on leaked U.S. documents
provided by Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has worked
with Snowden to expose the extent of U.S. spying.
James Clapper, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence,
responded last week by saying U.S. agencies did collect
information about economic and financial matters, which was used
to combat terrorist financing and predict problems that could
lead to financial crises or disrupt financial markets.
"What we do not do," Clapper said in a statement, "is use
our foreign intelligence capabilities to steal the trade secrets
of foreign companies on behalf of - or give intelligence we
collect to - U.S. companies to enhance their international
competitiveness or increase their bottom line."