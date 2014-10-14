(Adds lawyer response, background)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Oct 14 A U.S. federal grand jury
issued a new indictment on Tuesday that includes a possible
death penalty against Ahmed Abu Khatallah, a Libyan militant
accused of involvement in the September 2012 attacks on the U.S.
diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.
The indictment supersedes earlier accusations brought
against Khatallah in July, and adds 17 new charges, including
allegations he led an extremist militia group and conspired with
others to attack the facilities and kill U.S. citizens.
Khatallah was captured in Libya in June by a U.S. military
and FBI team and transported to the United States aboard a U.S.
Navy ship to face charges in Washington federal court.
A lawyer for Khatallah did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment.
Four Americans were killed in the attack, including the U.S.
Ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens. The attack ignited a
political firestorm in Washington that could still resonate if
Hillary Clinton, the U.S. Secretary of State at the time of the
attack, runs for president as expected in 2016.
Republicans accused Clinton of failing to put in place
security measures to protect U.S. personnel in Libya. Her
critics still question the former first lady's handling of the
incident as she contemplates another presidential bid.
In the attack's immediate aftermath, Obama administration
officials, including Susan Rice, currently White House National
Security Adviser, stoked political controversy by initially
saying the attack was a spontaneous protest against an
anti-Muslim video that had surfaced in the United States.
Evidence later emerged that U.S. agencies had been warning
for months about weak security and possible attacks against U.S.
facilities in Libya. Evidence also emerged that soon after the
attack, the United States had strong reason to believe that
organized militant groups had been involved.
In media interviews before his capture by U.S. forces, Abu
Khatallah denied involvement in the attacks against a compound
used by the State Department as a consular office and a nearby
compound used by the CIA as its Benghazi base.
The new U.S. indictment alleges Khatallah had been the
commander of an militant Islamist militia called Ubaydah bin
Jarrah. This group later merged with another Libyan group called
Ansar al Sharia, and Khatallah became one of its Benghazi-based
leaders, U.S. authorities said.
