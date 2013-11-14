By John Shiffman
WASHINGTON Nov 14 A Democratic Senator
introduced legislation on Thursday to bring greater government
transparency, oversight and due process whenever authorities use
information gathered for intelligence purposes to make domestic
non-terrorism cases against Americans.
The bill calls for prosecutors to notify defendants in
non-terrorism criminal trials if intelligence information was
secretly used in any part of an investigation and to provide
access to relevant information that is not classified.
A Reuters story in August revealed that the Drug Enforcement
Administration routinely passes intelligence tips it receives
from the National Security Agency to federal agents in the
field, including those from the FBI, the Internal Revenue
Service and Homeland Security, to help them start non-terrorism
drug, money-laundering and tax cases.
Documents show that field agents have been trained to
conceal how such cases truly began - to "recreate" the
investigative trail to effectively cover up the original source,
raising questions about whether exculpatory information might be
withheld from defendants at trial.
The Senate bill, introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin of
Wisconsin, is designed in part to prevent domestic law
enforcement agents and police from using this process, known as
"parallel construction," in which authorities claim, for
example, to have pulled a suspect over for a broken taillight,
when it fact the initial tip came from the NSA.
"We have now seen that secret, domestic surveillance
programs at the National Security Agency have crossed the line,"
said Baldwin, a member of the Senate Homeland Security
Committee.
"I believe that we must fight terrorism while also
protecting our American freedoms. This legislation improves
transparency, oversight and accountability on National Security
Agency domestic surveillance."
Baldwin's bill also requires the Justice Department to track
and report to Congress data and case summaries of instances in
which intelligence information is used to make non-terrorism
arrests.
The bill also requires approval from a senior Justice
official before information gathered for intelligence can be
used in a non-terrorist, non-intelligence investigation or court
proceeding.
