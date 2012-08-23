* Sept. 11 publication date
* Special Operations command says didn't review book
* Adds to controversy over credit for bin Laden death
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 A former U.S. Navy commando
who authored a soon-to-be-published book about the raid in which
he and fellow SEALs killed Osama bin Laden could face
investigation because he failed to clear the book with the
Defense Department before publication.
Fox News made public on Thursday what it said was the real
name of the former SEAL who, with a journalist co-author, wrote
"No Easy Day" under the pseudonym Mark Owen. The book is due to
be released next month.
The book's publisher, Dutton, said Owen was "one of the
first men through the door on the third floor of the terrorist
leader's hideout and was present at his death."
Colonel Tim Nye, spokesman for the U.S. Special Operations
Command, or SOCOM, which directs operations by Navy SEALs and
other special operations forces, said on Thursday that SOCOM did
not review the book before publication, nor had the SEALs.
Nye said that because the book had not been subjected to
appropriate pre-publication review, it could become a target of
"potential investigation" by government authorities. He added
that any such inquiry was unlikely to be launched until after
the book's publication, scheduled for the anniversary of the
Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
It is not known whether "No Easy Day" contains details of
commando operations that the U.S. government considers secret.
But the growing controversy over the book adds new layers of
complexity to an already heated election-season debate over
credit for the killing of the al Qaeda leader, classified
information and news leaks.
Republicans led by presumptive nominee Mitt Romney have
criticized President Barack Obama and his administration for
what they describe as excessive and self-serving leaks of
security operations.
A group of former U.S. intelligence and Special Forces
operatives, many with Republican ties, launched an anti-Obama
media campaign earlier this month along the same lines.
The White House and Obama's re-election campaign have denied
compromising classified information and accused Republicans of
trying to "Swift Boat" the president, a reference to hardball
smear tactics used to attack the war record of Democratic
Senator John Kerry when he unsuccessfully challenged George W.
Bush for the White House in 2004.
The Obama administration has acknowledged providing guidance
and access for the makers of a separate movie on the hunt for
bin Laden, "Zero Dark Thirty," but denied charges it shared
classified information with the film makers.
CRIMINAL PROBE RISK
On Wednesday, spokesmen for the White House, Defense
Department headquarters and CIA all said they had not been
consulted before learning of the planned publication of "No Easy
Day." Laws covering CIA and military personnel require current
and former personnel to seek official review before publishing
material that could contain classified information.
On Wednesday, the publisher said the book had been vetted
"for tactical, technical, and procedural information as well as
information that could be considered classified by compilation"
by a former "special operations attorney."
But Nye, the SOCOM spokesman, said any such review by a
non-governmental attorney was "irrelevant."
Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer who has represented numerous
former intelligence and military personnel in disputes and
litigation relating to public disclosure, said that simply by
publishing a book without having it reviewed by relevant
officials, a former Special Forces member could expose himself
to civil litigation and potential penalties.
If a post-publication review of the book determines that it
contains classified information, Zaid said, the former SEAL
could risk criminal investigation.
On Thursday morning, Fox News broadcast what it said was
Owen's real name and described him as a 36-year-old former
member of Navy SEAL Team 6 who now lives in Wrangell, Alaska.
One person familiar with the book project, and a U.S. official
close to the Special Forces, said Fox News' information appeared
accurate.
A second person close to the book project said that Fox's
decision to make public the information was "astonishing"
because it could put the former SEAL's safety in jeopardy.
Fox News executive editor John Moody said, "Once you write a
book, anonymously or not, you have no reasonable expectation of
privacy."
A spokeswoman for the publisher said, "Personal security is
the sole reason the book is being published under a pseudonym.
"We respectfully request that all news organizations and all
Americans consider these facts when deciding whether to pursue
or publicize his real identity," Christine Ball said in an
emailed statement.
Kevin Maurer, the journalist who is the former SEAL's
co-author on the project, said he was unable to comment. Elyse
Cheney, a literary agent who reportedly represents the former
Navy Seal, also declined to comment.
Some current and former officials connected to the Special
Forces denounced Fox's publication of the former Seal's name.
But others said that many in the Special Forces world were
furious that a former SEAL would try to cash in on his
involvement in the bin Laden raid.
Sofrep.com, a blog devoted to the Special Forces, said on
Thursday that the author of the book "most likely" received a
seven-figure advance on royalties and that members of SEAL Team
6 "are extremely angry about this book and feel betrayed."
Dutton, the book's publisher, has said the former SEAL
co-author planned to donate "a majority" of the book's proceeds
to "charities that help support the families of fallen Navy
Seals."