* Pentagon reviewing copy of book by former commando
* Publication of book moved to Sept. 4
(Updates with "60 Minutes" excerpt)
By Tabassum Zakaria and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 A U.S. Navy SEAL who has
authored a first-hand account of the raid that killed Osama bin
Laden says the al Qaeda leader was shot in the head as he peeked
from a bedroom door, an account that diverges from the Obama
administration's original description of the incident.
The book, "No Easy Day," says bin Laden was unarmed when
Navy SEALs found him during the raid on his Pakistan compound,
according to a source who read the book, which is due to be
released on Sept. 4.
The book's author, writing under the pseudonym "Mark Owen,"
says bin Laden was looking out from his bedroom door when he was
shot in the head, said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
In the confused hours after the raid, White House
counterterrorism adviser John Brennan had said originally that
bin Laden "was engaged in a firefight" with the Navy SEALs.
The White House amended that account a day later, saying he
was not armed but had resisted capture inside an upper-floor
bedroom in the compound.
National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor declined
comment on the book.
"As President Obama said on the night that justice was
brought to Osama bin Laden, 'We give thanks for the men who
carried out this operation, for they exemplify the
professionalism, patriotism, and unparalleled courage of those
who serve our country,'" Vietor said.
Colonel Tim Nye, spokesman for the Pentagon's Special
Operations Command, or SOCOM, said he and other Defense
Department officials received copies of the book late last week
from the publisher, Dutton.
U.S. officials said last week they were surprised by the
book, which was not vetted by government agencies to ensure that
no secrets were revealed.
Pentagon officials now are reviewing its contents to see if
it contains classified information and to determine if further
steps can or should be taken against the author, who should have
submitted the book for pre-publication review under the terms of
his service in the Navy SEALs, Nye said.
Two sources familiar with official U.S. government reporting
on the bin Laden raid said it was unsurprising that there were
discrepancies between the book's account of how bin Laden was
killed and previous official versions.
In any combat situation, participants in the operation would
normally come away with different accounts and perceptions of
what happened, the sources said.
Officials familiar with the contents of the book questioned
whether there was anything significant in it that could be
considered classified.
One official who has followed the issue closely said it
could be difficult for authorities to bring legal action against
the book's author because the Obama administration had itself
released so much detailed information about the bin Laden raid.
AUTHOR SAYS BOOK 'IS NOT POLITICAL'
Owen said he had no desire to compromise national security
in writing the book. It originally was due to be released on the
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, but was moved up a week due
to high demand, Dutton said.
In an interview with the CBS program "60 Minutes," the
author said the book's release was not intended to influence the
election, but rather was timed to the Sept. 11 anniversary.
"This book is not political whatsoever. It doesn't bad-mouth
either party, and we specifically chose September 11th to keep
it out of the politics," he said in an excerpt of the interview
released on Wednesday.
"You know, if these -- crazies on either side of the aisle
want to make it political, shame on them," he said. "This is a
book about September 11th, and it needs to rest on September
11th -- not be brought into the political arena, because this,
this has nothing to do with politics."
CBS said a professional make-up artist was used to disguise
his real appearance in the interview, which is to run in full on
Sept. 9.
Earlier, Owen said in a statement from his publisher that
the book was written "with respect for my fellow service members
while adhering to my strict desire not to disclose confidential
or sensitive information that would compromise national security
in any way."
The author now faces threats against his life. An official
al Qaeda website last week posted a photograph and the real name
of the former Navy commando, calling him "the dog who murdered
the martyr Sheikh Osama bin Laden."
Reuters has not published his real name, given concerns
about his safety.
One of the sources familiar with the official U.S. account
of the bin Laden operation said that as U.S. commandos went up
the stairs to the third floor of his hideout, the al Qaeda chief
popped his head out of the room where he was hiding, and that
commandos shot at him and missed.
That account is not dissimilar, although not identical, to
the account given in the new bin Laden book.
