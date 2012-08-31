* Says ex-Navy SEAL signed two non-disclosure agreements
* Eyes legal action against others 'acting in concert'
* U.S. government may be entitled to book royalties
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The Pentagon warned on
Thursday that it was considering legal action against a former
U.S. Navy SEAL for material breach of non-disclosure agreements
with his first-hand account of the raid that killed Osama bin
Laden.
In a letter obtained by Reuters, and subsequently released
by the Pentagon, the Pentagon's top attorney said the Department
of Defense was also considering legal action against anyone
"acting in concert" with the author. It hinted that the book's
royalties might be subject to government claims.
The letter, addressed to "Mark Owen," the pseudonym under
which the book was written, identified two separate
non-disclosure agreements he signed with the Navy that legally
committed him to never divulge classified information, which is
a crime.
"You are in material breach and violation of the
non-disclosure agreements you signed," said the letter by Jeh
Johnson, the Pentagon's General Counsel.
"The Department of Defense is considering pursuing against
you, and all those acting in concert with you, all remedies
legally available to us in light of this situation."
The author may have hoped to publish the book anonymously
but his identity as Matt Bissonnette was quickly revealed and
confirmed independently by Reuters. It was unclear how many
others the Pentagon may consider legally culpable, given the
broad language in Johnson's letter.
A spokeswoman at publisher Dutton, which is an imprint of
Penguin Group (USA), did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
NOT VETTED
U.S. officials have said they were surprised by his book,
"No Easy Day," which was not vetted by government agencies
before its publication to ensure that no secrets were revealed.
The letter noted that, under the terms of the non-disclosure
agreements, the author had agreed to submit any manuscript for
pre-publication security review and to obtain permission before
publishing it.
The Pentagon pointed out that the disclosure of classified
information was a crime and suggested that, under the terms of
the non-disclosure agreement he signed, the U.S. government
could be entitled to all "royalties, remunerations, and
emoluments" from such a disclosure.
The letter did not say what classified information the book
revealed but the book says an unarmed bin Laden was looking out
from his bedroom door when he was shot in the head during the
May 2011 raid on his hide-out in Pakistan.
The book has received widespread media coverage and the
Pentagon letter noted that some copies have already been
released, ahead of the book's formal release next week.
"Further public dissemination of your book will aggravate
your breach and violation of your agreements," the letter
warned.
Earlier this week, the author said in a statement from his
publisher that the book was written "with respect for my fellow
service members while adhering to my strict desire not to
disclose confidential or sensitive information that would
compromise national security in any way."
But many in the special operations community have privately
expressed disappointment in recent days over the book and the
publicity it has received.
The author now faces threats against his life. An official
al Qaeda website last week posted a photograph and the real name
of the former Navy commando, calling him "the dog who murdered
the martyr Sheikh Osama bin Laden."