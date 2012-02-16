* Abdulmutallab tried to bomb airliner carrying 289 in 2009
* He pleaded guilty last year, days after his trial began
* He says he wanted to avenge killing of Muslims by U.S.
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Feb 16 A federal judge is set to
decide on Thursday if the Nigerian man who pleaded guilty to
trying to blow up a U.S. airliner bound for Detroit in 2009 will
spend the rest of his life in prison.
A bomb hidden in the underwear of Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab,
now 25, caused a fire but failed to explode on a Delta Airlines
flight carrying 289 people on Dec. 25, 2009.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds will decide whether
Abdulmutallab should be sentenced to life in prison as called
for under existing sentencing guidelines.
Abdulmutallab's lawyer, Anthony Chambers, earlier this week
asked for a lighter sentence, saying the mandatory life sentence
was too harsh for an attempted bombing that killed no one.
"Given the circumstances and what did NOT occur in the
instant matter it is fair to say that the mandatory minimum
sentence of life imprisonment is excessive and grossly
disproportionate to the conduct," Chambers said in a court
filing, emphasizing the word "not."
While not making a specific request, he asked on
Abdulmutallab's behalf that the judge impose a sentence below
the advisory guideline range because a life sentence would be a
"misinterpretation of justice."
Prosecutors have urged the judge to give Abdulmutallab the
maximum sentence - consecutive terms of life in prison.
In October, Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty days after his
trial began, saying he had wanted to avenge the killing of
innocent Muslims by the United States.
Court officials said that Abdulmutallab's parents and one of
his sisters will be in the Detroit courtroom on Thursday. Six
victims are scheduled to speak before Edmunds declares
sentencing.
Abdulmutallab, who has been held at a federal prison in
Milan, Michigan since 2009, will also be given a chance to
address the court before sentencing.
Prosecutors also last week offered new details about how
Abdulmutallab's plot was directed by U.S.-born Muslim cleric
Anwar al-Awlaki, who had become an al Qaeda leader in Yemen.
Awlaki was killed in a drone attack in Yemen last September.
In court papers, the FBI identified Awlaki as "chief of external
operations" for al Qaeda's Yemen branch as well as an
Internet-saavy propagandist and recruiter.
When the bomb caused a fire but failed to explode,
Abdulmutallab was quickly subdued by passengers and crew. The
incident led U.S. officials to bolster airport security,
deploying full-body scanners to try to detect hidden explosives.
The judge is also due to rule on Thursday whether the
prosecution can show a video that the FBI created to simulate
the bomb Abdulmutallab tried to detonate.
(Editing by Will Dunham)