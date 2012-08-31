* Author was concerned about SEAL Team Six security
* Wrote book to set record straight
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 A former Navy SEAL at the
center of a brewing battle with the U.S. government over his
book worried about security after the raid that killed Osama bin
Laden to the point that he questioned signing his real name on a
framed flag from the mission which was being presented to
President Barack Obama.
He wrote about his concern that others would see his name.
"How many hands does it pass through before it gets hung on the
wall?" the author of "No Easy Day" asked. "Don't they have tours
of the White House?"
In the book, penned under pseudonym "Mark Owen," he mused
that "the only thing that remained secret was our names."
His real name, Matt Bissonnette, was revealed shortly after
news broke that the first-hand account of the daring operation
on the al Qaeda leader's compound in Pakistan last year was to
be published. Reuters obtained an advance copy of the book to be
released on Sept. 4 from the publisher, Dutton, an imprint of
Penguin Group USA.
The Pentagon has threatened legal action against Bissonnette
for alleged violation of non-disclosure agreements because the
manuscript was not submitted for a pre-publication security
review. His attorney responded that the subject matter of his
book was not covered by non-disclosure agreements he has signed.
Bissonnette wrote that he decided to do the book because
details of the raid that were being leaked by others in
government were wrong.
"Even reports claiming to have the inside story have been
incorrect. I felt like someone had to tell the true story."
His account does differ. He writes that bin Laden was shot
in the head as he peeked from a bedroom door, while the White
House has said he was not armed but had resisted capture.
Obama and Admiral Bill McRaven, the head of U.S. Special
Operations Command, were speaking about the bin Laden mission,
he writes. "If my commander in chief is willing to talk, then I
feel comfortable doing the same."
ALASKAN BEGINNINGS
Bissonnette grew up in Alaska. His early years were spent in
a small village of about 500 which local media reports
identified as Aniak, before moving to Wrangell, Alaska.
He grew up with a gun, carrying a rifle by the time he
finished elementary school. He was first exposed to Navy SEALs
while doing a book report and said he knew he wanted to become
one at age 13.
A key lesson learned by SEALs early on is to be "comfortable
being uncomfortable," which Bissonnette said he learned as a
child checking animal traps with his father deep in the Alaskan
wilderness with temperatures near zero.
His parents were Christian missionaries with a "sense of
adventure" and he was the middle child, with two sisters.
He found his early years in Alaska were good training for
his years as a SEAL. "I excelled at land warfare. It was really
no different than my hunting trips as a kid," he wrote.
Bissonnette's parents were not pleased with his plan to
enlist. "My mother didn't let me play with G.I. Joe or other
military toys when I was younger because they were too violent."
After he left SEAL Team Six earlier this year, Bissonnette
made a "long, hard decision" to write the book, knowing that
some in the SEAL community would not be pleased. But he believed
it was "time to set the record straight about one of the most
important missions in U.S. military history."
A person who spoke to Bissonnette since the uproar over his
book broke out said the author was surprised and unnerved by the
reaction, because he believed he had been very careful to
fulfill his obligations to the military and to avoid spilling
any sensitive information.
But the book has raised ire among SEALs who pride themselves
on being "quiet professionals" and find it unseemly for one of
their own to write about a mission, even with the pledge that
most of the proceeds will be donated to charities to benefit
families of SEALs.
One special operations officer, who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, criticized the book and the publicity it
has generated.
"Any former special operator who chooses to provide details
of operations they have participated in does so at the peril of
those who continue to serve," the officer said. "Special
operations are inherently sensitive and it is a breach of trust
to publicize operational details for personal gain."
SOME ANGER AMONG SEALS
Ron Capps, director of the Veterans Writing Project, said
all of the submissions from special operations personnel that
were to appear anonymously on the project's journal had been
withdrawn in the past few days.
"My sense is that they are concerned that they will be
lumped in with the men they consider are selling out and
betraying the ethos of 'the quiet professionals'," Capps said.
Don Mann, who retired as a Navy SEAL in 1998 and has
authored several books including "Inside SEAL Team Six," views
pre-publication review as a "lifelong commitment."
He said he was trying to withhold judgment in this case and
was hoping the book did not reveal anything related to tactics,
techniques and procedures that could help the enemy fight U.S.
forces. His view was that rules should be followed by submitting
the book for pre-publication security review.
Mann said he receives a lot of email from the SEAL community
and opinions had ranged from wanting to ostracize the author of
"No Easy Day" as a sell-out for money and fame to a view that he
had the right as an American to tell his side of the story when
others were talking about it.
At the crux of the anger from Navy SEALs is a fear that the
book might hinder their selection for choice missions.
"If the Pentagon doesn't think that SEALs can keep a secret
we don't want to stop getting the missions just because people
are out there writing books without getting them vetted," Mann
said. "That is at the heart of it."
Bissonnette was apparently so worried about having his real
identity known that he appears in an interview on CBS program
"60 Minutes," to air on Sept. 9, disguised by a professional
make-up artist and with his voice altered.
An official al Qaeda website has posted a photograph and the
real name of the former Navy commando, calling him "the dog who
murdered the martyr Sheikh Osama bin Laden."
In perhaps the most ironic twist, the book has put
Bissonnette firmly in the spotlight, while inside its covers he
writes about discomfort over leaks and publicity about SEAL Team
Six's involvement in the bin Laden raid.
"We just killed the number one terrorist in the world. The
last thing we needed was our names attached to it," he wrote.
"We simply wanted to fade back into the shadows and go back to
work."