By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 A book about the U.S. raid
that killed Osama bin Laden by a former Navy SEAL who
participated in the mission contains classified information and
the Pentagon is reviewing legal options, a Defense Department
spokesman said on Tuesday.
But the book's co-author denied the book contained any
information which would jeopardize the safety or future missions
of Navy special forces personnel.
The book, "No Easy Day," chronicles last year's stealth
operation in which members of U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six swooped by
helicopter into the al Qaeda leader's house in Pakistan and
killed him, ending an intense decade-long manhunt which began
with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington D.C.
The successful operation gave President Barack Obama a
national security victory that he is touting in his bid for
re-election against Republican rival Mitt Romney.
It is still unclear whether the government ultimately will
pursue criminal charges against the book's author, Matt
Bissonnette, who was part of a team considered national heroes
for taking down bin Laden. The book, which went on sale on
Tuesday, was written under the pseudonym "Mark Owen."
Pentagon spokesman George Little said it was a "no-brainer"
that the book should have been submitted to the U.S. government
for pre-publication review. He said legal options were being
reviewed, but would not comment on whether any actual steps
would be taken.
"Sensitive and classified information is contained in the
book," Little said at a regular news briefing.
"When you have special operations units that perform these
missions, there are tactics, techniques, and procedures, not to
mention human life, that are in play," he said.
"And it is the height of irresponsibility not to have this
kind of material checked for the possible disclosure of
classified information. And we have very serious concerns after
having reviewed the book," Little said.
But Kevin Maurer, a veteran journalist who is Bissonnette's
co-author, insisted that the ex-SEAL was very careful about what
was included in the book.
"When we worked on this book Mark Owen was meticulous about
adhering to his desire to never do anything to undermine the
SEALs' mission or put his former colleagues in harm's way,"
Maurer said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"I personally feel that Mark is a hero who has written a
book that celebrates his teammates and the SEALs and that when
people get a chance to read this book they will agree," Maurer
added.
Bissonnette's lawyer previously questioned whether his
client was legally bound to submit the book to authorities for
pre-publication review, as the Pentagon says he was.
Despite its concerns about the contents of the book, the
Pentagon is not preventing it from being sold at military
outlets, Little said.
Bill Harlow, a retired Navy Captain and former CIA
spokesman, said when he chose to send his novel "Circle
William," published in 2001, to both the Pentagon and CIA for
pre-publication review, the rules for the Defense Department
were "considerably more vague" than for the CIA.
A Pentagon spokesman pointed to a Defense Department
directive dated Aug. 22, 2008, that can be seen here
The directive states: "Retired personnel, former DoD
employees, and non-active duty members of the Reserve Components
shall use the DoD security review process to ensure that
information they submit for public release does not compromise
national security."
The book has put the government in "a very tricky position"
because they risk appearing "mean-spirited" if they move forward
with legal action against someone who helped eliminate bin Laden
and who pledged most of the proceeds from the book to families
of Navy SEALs, Harlow said.
But taking no action would open the door to others avoiding
pre-publication security review in the future, he said. "Owen
has certainly presented a thorny problem to the Pentagon."
The book describes why Bissonnette decided to become a Navy
SEAL and the preparation ahead of the bin Laden raid, the day of
the operation, and the aftermath.
Before the operation they referred to bin Laden as "the
Pacer" because intelligence analysts said he walked in the
garden area to exercise from time to time. The SEAL team watched
him from North Carolina on footage taken by drone aircraft, the
book said.
When they saw that he did not react to Pakistani helicopters
flying overhead, they knew that he was used to hearing
helicopters and would not be alarmed, he writes.
Bissonnette, in an excerpt of an interview with CBS News'
"60 Minutes," said the raid was not an assassination operation
and it would have been preferable to capture him alive. "We
weren't sent in to, to murder him," he said.
The book contains colored photographs of weapons, helmets
with night-vision goggles and other gear, and training shots of
SEALs parachuting over the Grand Canyon.
Little said he was not going to discuss any "damage
assessments" from the book. "It may, frankly, be too early to
tell. The book hasn't been widely distributed yet, but we'll
see."
The book was the No. 1 best seller at online retailer
Amazon.com on Tuesday.
Ultimately, the Justice Department would determine whether
or not to pursue legal action against the Navy SEAL, he said,
without commenting on whether the Pentagon had or would refer
the matter for action to the Justice Department.
The Justice Department had no comment.
(Additional reporting By Mark Hosenball. Editing by Warren
Strobel and Jackie Frank)