WASHINGTON, June 24 Edward Snowden said he
accepted a job at contractor Booz Allen Hamilton to gain
access to details of the U.S. National Security Agency's
surveillance programs, according to the South China Morning
Post.
Snowden, who worked for Booz Allen Hamilton for roughly
three months at an NSA facility in Hawaii, is now the subject of
an international manhunt after leaking highly classified
documents to the Washington Post and Britain's Guardian
newspaper.
He told the South China Morning Post on June 12 that he
gained the job as a systems administrator because of the access
it afforded him. The Post's article was published on Monday.
"My position with Booz Allen Hamilton granted me access to
lists of machines all over the world the NSA hacked," Snowden
said, according to the article. "That is why I accepted that
position about three months ago."
Booz Allen Hamilton fired Snowden on June 10, one day after
Snowden went public about his role in revealing details of the
NSA programs in a video posted by the Guardian.
James Fisher, a spokesman for Booz Allen Hamilton, said the
company had no comment beyond its statement on June 11.