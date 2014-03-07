WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Border Patrol told
its agents on Friday that when they confront suspected illegal
immigrants crossing the frontier who throw rocks at them, they
should try to take cover or move away rather than immediately
open fire.
Michael J. Fischer, head of the Border Patrol, said in a
conference call with reporters that immigrant smugglers were
increasingly using rock-throwing as a way to drive away patrols.
Since 2010, agency personnel have opened fire 43 times,
killing 10 people, in response to 1,713 rock-throwing attacks
against them, Fischer said in the preface to a directive he
issued to agents.
He said three officers had been killed in more than 6,000
assaults on agents since 2007.
Hundreds of thousands of people each year illegally cross
the U.S. border with Mexico, which is also a major drug-running
route into America.
In the directive, Fischer told agents not to open fire
"unless the agent has a reasonable belief, based on the totality
of the circumstances, to include the size and nature of the
projectiles, that the subject of such force poses an imminent
danger of death or serious injury."
Instead of firing at rock-throwers, the directive said,
"agents should obtain a tactical advantage in these situations,
such as seeking cover or distancing themselves from the
immediate area of danger."
Border patrols have been criticized in recent years over
concerns that agents may have sometimes been too quick to open
fire. Sixteen members of Congress called for a review of
use-of-force incidents and policy in 2012. The agency said in
September it would train officers to defuse threats.
In one recent incident, an agent shot and killed a suspected
illegal immigrant last month during a confrontation not far from
the border with Mexico in the Otay Mountain area east of San
Diego after the agent was pelted with rocks, the U.S. Border
Patrol said.
The directive also said an agent should not fire on "a
moving vehicle unless the agent has a reasonable belief, based
on the totality of the circumstances, that deadly force is being
used against an agent or another person present."
It told supervisors in the Border Patrol, which is part of
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to use alternatives to
deadly force, including equipment to deflate tires and using
"less-than-lethal equipment."
