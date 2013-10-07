BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff demanded on Monday that Canada explain a media report
that said it spied on the Brazilian mines and energy ministry,
and she called on the United States and its allies to stop
spying over the Internet.
A Brazilian television report on Sunday said Canada's
electronic eavesdropping agency targeted the ministry that
manages the South American nation's vast mineral and oil
resources. The report was based on documents leaked by former
U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Brazil "will demand explanations from Canada," said
Rousseff, via Twitter. Because many Canadian companies are
active in Brazil's mining industry, the spying could be a clear
case of industrial espionage, Rousseff said.
"The United States and its allies must immediately stop
their spying activity once and for all," she tweeted.
The report broadcast on Sunday by TV Globo, which gave no
evidence that any strategic data had been intercepted, follows
earlier disclosures by the network that the NSA snooped on the
emails and phone calls of Rousseff herself. The network also
reported that the NSA hacked into the computers of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Angered by the espionage reports, Rousseff canceled a state
visit to Washington this month that was meant to cement a marked
improvement in ties with the United States since she took office
in 2011.
Rousseff denounced U.S. espionage as a violation of human
rights and international law in the opening speech of the U.N.
General Assembly last month.
"This is unacceptable between countries that are supposed to
be partners. We repudiate this cyber warfare," Rousseff said on
Monday via Twitter.
She called the surveillance an attack on the sovereignty of
nations and the privacy of their citizens and companies.
The Globo report said Canada's secret signals intelligence
agency, the Communication Security Establishment (CSE), used
software called Olympia to map the ministry's communications,
including Internet traffic, emails and telephone calls.
The report provided no details on the alleged spying, other
than a slide presented at an intelligence conference a year ago
that mentioned Brazil's mines and energy ministry. The
conference of U.S., Canadian, British, Australian and New
Zealand intelligence services was attended by Snowden, it said.
Globo said all the data on Brazil's mineral reserves are
public and available on the Internet.
The CSE, Canada's equivalent to the NSA, said it did not
comment on its foreign intelligence gathering activities.
The Globo report was co-authored by Glenn Greenwald, an
American journalist based in Brazil who first published
documents leaked by Snowden.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and David Ljunggren in
Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)