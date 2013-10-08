OTTAWA Oct 8 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper expressed concern on Tuesday about allegations that
Canada's signals intelligence agency had targeted Brazil and
said officials were reaching out to their Brazilian
counterparts.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Monday demanded Canada
explain a media report that said the Communications Security
Establishment Canada (known as CSE or CSEC) - the equivalent of
the top-secret U.S. National Security Agency - had spied on
Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry.
The affair is a potential embarrassment for Harper, who
visited Brazil in 2011 and held talks with Rousseff in a bid to
deepen ties with a regional power that is both a trading partner
and a competitor.
"Canadian officials are reaching out very proactively to
their counterparts ... I'm obviously very concerned about this
story and some of the reports around it, very concerned," Harper
told reporters in Indonesia on the sidelines of an Asian
summit.
He added: "That said, you know I cannot comment on national
security operations."
Harper did not give details of which Brazilian officials had
been approached.
A spokesman for Foreign Minister John Baird said Canada's
ambassador to Brazil "speaks with the foreign ministry on a
regular and ongoing basis" but declined to comment further.
Defence Minister Rob Nicholson, who is ultimately
responsible for CSE, declined to discuss the allegations when
speaking to reporters on Monday.
There could be worse to come for Ottawa. Glenn Greenwald,
the reporter who broke the story with the aid of former U.S. spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden, told the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp. that he had evidence of more spying abroad by Canada.
CSE is part of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing
network that also includes the United States, Britain, New
Zealand and Australia.
Last month Rousseff canceled a state visit to the United
States in October over revelations the NSA had spied on her
personal communications and those of other Brazilians.
Wesley Wark, one of Canada's leading intelligence experts,
told Reuters he doubted CSE had planned to steal Brazilian
commercial secrets and then pass them onto Canadian firms.
"It was probably something assigned to them to work on by
their Five Eyes partners, presumably the NSA, which of course
has already been implicated in Brazilian intelligence
gathering," said Wark, a professor at the University of Ottawa.
"I don't think there's much indication CSEC has been
devoting resources - particularly after 9/11 - to economic
intelligence gathering," he said, adding it was quite possible
Harper did not know about the Brazil operation.
Bilateral relations have improved markedly from the period
around 2001, when the two sides were involved in disputes over
Brazilian beef exports and whether Canada was illegally
subsidizing foreign sales of airliners.
"Brazil is a priority market for Canada. It is a major
economic player, not just in South America, but also globally,
as our 11th largest trading partner globally," Canada's foreign
trade ministry said in a statement in July this year.
Bilateral trade has grown by more than 25 percent over the
last five years, reaching C$6.6 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2012.
Wark said information gained by CSEC might have helped the
Canadian government set its economic priorities.
"I'm not sure that's worth the price of a downturn in
political relations between the two countries and someone should
have calculated that," he said.